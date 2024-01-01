Dr. Tom Yeh is an Associate Professor of Computer Science at the University of Colorado Boulder. Yeh is the Director of the Center for the Brain, AI, and Child (BAIC) and a faculty member of the Mortenson Center in Global Engineering. His research interests include AI, ethics of AI, Generative AI, assistive technology, 3D printing, STEM education, computer vision, brain imaging, and citizen science. Prior to joining CU, Yeh received his PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for studying vision-based user interfaces. He was a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Maryland Institute for Advanced Computer Studies (UMIACS). He has published more than 70 articles across these research interest areas. He has received best paper awards and honorable mentions from CHI, UIST, SIGCSE, ASSETS, and MobileHCI. Yeh's research projects are funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF), the National Institute of Health (NIH), the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the Knight Foundation, and the Piton Foundation.