María Cristina García González is an architect and PhD in Architecture, Extraordinary Doctorate Award, from the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (2011). She is a professor in the Department of Urban and Regional Planning Department at Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid, and she has been a professor at the Escuela Politécnica Superior-Arquitectura, University of Alicante. She has been a fellow at the Royal Academy of Spain in Rome and a visiting scholar at the University of California-Berkeley. Her research topic is urban history and urban planning as tools for the study of the processes and dynamics that characterize the contemporary city.