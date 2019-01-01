Elisa Pozo is an architect and urban planner, MsC in Villes durables (UPEM-IFU, 2014) and MsC in Environment and Bioclimatic Architecture at UPM (MAYAB, 2019). She is currently researcher in ABIO-UPM Group and PhD candidate on active ageing and urbanism, coordinating European projects at Universidad Politécnica de Madrid on innovative education and urban health. She works and collaborates with different studios and engineering teams. Since 2006 she has collaborated in multiple NGOs and associations, working with vulnerable collectives.