Cristina Gallego Gamazo

Associate Professor

      Cristina Gallego Gamazo is an associate professor at the Department of Urban and Territorial Planning (UPM), a Green Building Consultant in INERIA Management Member of Association OtroHábitat and researcher in group ABIO (UPM). She is also a Qualified Architect from the University of Valladolid, specialist in basic habitability and PhD in Urban Planning and Design from the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid. Her main areas of research interest are innovation in urban management and governance, following sustainability, energy efficiency and social participation, facilitating the transition towards more sustainable development models.She has also complementary training in constructive and urban solutions and certification systems LEED and BREEAM as well as participatory methodologies applied to the social and sustainable production and management of urban areas.

      Urbanisation and Health - Promoting Sustainable Solutions

