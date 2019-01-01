Profile

Tom Cole-Hunter

Research Fellow

    Bio

    Dr Tom Cole-Hunter (PhD) is a Research Fellow at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, and a Policy Consultant at the Asia-Pacific Centre for Environment and Health (World Health Organisation [WHO]), Korea. He has broad experience in environmental health (epidemiology) and exposure assessment for air pollution and noise, including emissions from cookstoves, road traffic, and waste-to-energy incinerators. He studies the clinical and subclinical health effects of exposure among general and susceptible populations, from active commuters (walkers, bicyclists) in urban developments to cookstove users in regional/rural settings. His expertise has been gained in this area by working with large European Commission-funded projects, smaller (US) National Institutes of Health-funded studies, and while supported by an (Australian) National Health and Medical Research Council fellowship. Dr Cole-Hunter obtained his PhD at the International Laboratory for Air Quality and Health, a World Health Organization [WHO] Collaborative Centre, in 2013 under the supervision of Distinguished Professor Lidia Morawska.

    Courses

    Urbanisation and Health - Promoting Sustainable Solutions

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder