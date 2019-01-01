Gertrud Jørgensen, M.Arch. PhD, is a professor in urban planning at the Section for Landscape Architecture and Planning, University of Copenhagen. She works with a broad variety of planning issues, a.o. urban transformation, sustainable urban development, and strategic planning in urban and rural settings, including responses to climate change. Her research interest lies in the relation between planning tools, processes, and planning outcome in terms of spatial quality, sustainability and liveable environments. Gertrud currently leads a Danish project on nature-based planning solutions to sea level rise.