Carlos Verdaguer

Associate Professor

      Carlos Verdaguer holds a PhD in architecture, with a specialization in urban planning. He is an associate professor of urban and land planning at the School of Architecture of the Polytechnic University of Madrid. He is a lecturer in several postgraduate courses and masters and Senior Member of the Research Group in Architecture Urbanism and Sustainability GIAU+S / UPM; Senior Partner in the environmental consultant agency gea 21 SL (Group of Studies and Alternatives); Member of the Steering Committee of the Initiative CF + S for a More Sustainable Future. He is specialized in the design of comprehensive urban sustainability projects: eco-neighborhoods, sustainable mobility, urban agriculture and citizen participation methodologies. Among his projects are the Trinitat Nova Eco-neighborhood, the ECOCITY project, the GEO-Vitoria Diagnosis, the report Paths for urban sustainability in the early 21st century (OMAU), the Methodological Guide for the application in urban planning of tools for mitigation and adaptation to climate change, the Resource Guide on agricultural uses in peri-urban land, the report Towards a sustainable agri-food strategy for Vitoria-Gasteiz, the participatory process of the Vitoria-Gasteiz agri-food strategy and the Europeans projects in Sustainable Mobility Steer-Snowball, TRANSPORT LEARNING, and CIVITAS ECCENTRIC. He was a member of the management committee of the European Research Project Action COST TD1106 UAE- Urban Agriculture in Europe.

      Urbanisation and Health - Promoting Sustainable Solutions

