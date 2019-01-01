Profile

Brent Kim

Research Program Manager, Food Production and Public Health Program

Bio

My research spans food systems challenges from farm to fork, with published works on sustainable diets, industrial food animal production, food and agricultural policy, soil safety, urban food systems, and climate change. As a frequent speaker, educator, and writer on these topics, I thrive on translating the science for policy makers, journalists, and other key audiences. My work has been featured in Popular Science, The Guardian, The Huffington Post, NPR, Newsweek, Civil Eats, and the China Global Television Network, among other major media outlets. Prior to joining the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future in 2008, I earned my Master’s in Global Disease Epidemiology from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. As a former high school educator, I have never lost my love of teaching, and continue to thrive in graduate, undergraduate, and secondary school classrooms. I am equally at home developing quantitative models in Python or illustrating figures for scientific manuscripts--building on my experience as a computer scientist and, later, a senior digital artist on several award-winning AAA historical video games. My current role as a research program manager combines my experience in public health, computer science, education, and the arts with my love of food and farming.

Courses

Public Health Perspectives on Sustainable Diets

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder