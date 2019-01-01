My research spans food systems challenges from farm to fork, with published works on sustainable diets, industrial food animal production, food and agricultural policy, soil safety, urban food systems, and climate change. As a frequent speaker, educator, and writer on these topics, I thrive on translating the science for policy makers, journalists, and other key audiences. My work has been featured in Popular Science, The Guardian, The Huffington Post, NPR, Newsweek, Civil Eats, and the China Global Television Network, among other major media outlets. Prior to joining the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future in 2008, I earned my Master’s in Global Disease Epidemiology from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. As a former high school educator, I have never lost my love of teaching, and continue to thrive in graduate, undergraduate, and secondary school classrooms. I am equally at home developing quantitative models in Python or illustrating figures for scientific manuscripts--building on my experience as a computer scientist and, later, a senior digital artist on several award-winning AAA historical video games. My current role as a research program manager combines my experience in public health, computer science, education, and the arts with my love of food and farming.