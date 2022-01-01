Free
Food is a fundamental human need just like air to breathe and water to drink, but also it’s much more than that: it is one of the oldest and most important forms of human culture. While everyone eats, every country, region, and community has its own distinct style of cooking, and the sharing and intermingling of different cuisines has shaped the course of human history as well as our own personal experience of the world. And in today’s era of globalization, we have more opportunities to explore and appreciate the diversity of the world’s food cultures than ever before.
It is important to learn about food for reasons other than the pursuit of gustatory pleasure and cultural enrichment, of course. As food science and health informatics help us learn about the links between nutrition and health challenges like obesity, heart disease, and diabetes, doctors and dieticians have an increasing role to play in improving public health. The environmental impacts of our food systems are also becoming a source of greater concern, as we seek to feed a growing global population sustainably without destroying natural resources or accelerating climate change.
The production, transportation, and preparation of food is a huge global industry, with a wide range of career opportunities. Farmers and other agricultural companies are the backbone of many regional economies around the world, and these businesses harness the latest science and technology to improve yields, lower costs and resource consumption, and improve taste and nutritional value. Food also offers countless opportunities for entrepreneurship, whether you aspire to open a restaurant or develop new processes for growing organic food..
Given the growing interest in where our food comes from and how it impacts our health, becoming a nutritionist is an increasingly popular career in the world of food. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, dietitians and nutritionists earned a median annual salary of $61,270 in 2019, and these jobs are projected to grow much faster than average across the rest of the economy over the next decade.
Yes! Whether you’re interested in learning about food science and nutrition or the cultural aspects of food, Coursera offers a wide range of courses to meet your needs. You can learn from top-ranked universities from all over the world including Stanford University, Emory University, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and the University of Copenhagen - a truly global selection to ensure that your education is as rich and diverse as the foods you learn about.
Any level of cook, food enthusiast, or wine enthusiast can benefit from studying the science, culture, and joy that comes with consuming and serving food. Food is a universal language that can inspire novices and experts alike. Introductory courses are suitable for any level learner. No experience is necessary, but an interest in food consumption and how it intersects with public health, business, and culture is helpful.
Food is as essential to human life as water, air, and shelter. It’s a part of who we are and quite often our entire days revolve around our food consumption. If you are interested in learning about how food impacts every facet of life, from our planet to global health, learning about food may be a path to explore.
Learners interested in global food systems may find a career in public health and policy. A public health expert who studies human diets may study sustainable natural resources for consumption and their relationship to climate change. A common career path for nutritionists may involve working with clients to develop a realistic diet that’s healthy and fulfilling. Nutritionists may specialize in child nutrition and cooking, pregnancy, or weight management. A professional chef studying food may consider a career path that includes opening a restaurant or expanding their existing menu to include new and innovative food options.
Topics centering around weight management, diabetes, gastrology, and nutrition can shed light on how our bodies process food and what it means for us in the long term. Learners interested in food as medicine may consider topics that explore the benefits of herbal medicine on the human body. Additionally, courses that explore regional food and how it shapes and helps define the culture may give learners a sense of the reach food has in a society. Topics studying food safety and food science can help explain how food makes it to your grocery store or favorite restaurant, and how this chain of transfer works. Public health and the future of food is a huge part of food consumption. Topics that explore future food problems, sustainable diets, global availability, and the economics of food can help people understand the balancing act that is the future of food. Topics that uncover the science of winemaking and wine tasting can give learners the vocabulary to express and understand the complex conditions required for the production of a great bottle of wine.