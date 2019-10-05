Chevron Left
Our society depends on the availability of food and accessibility to it. According to the United Nations nearly 800 million people are hungry and on the other hand, over 650 million people are obese. While many people in developing countries experience food shortage, in industrialized countries people are throwing food away. These facts show how paradoxical and complex the world’s food problem is. ln this course, more than 10 food researchers from Utrecht University will address the main issues of food consumption. They will handle two interrelated themes; Food shortage and Healthy choices. You will learn to identify the key ingredients of the world’s food challenges and to think about the solutions for enabling changes in the current food system. We will also look at the possible sustainable solutions for several accut issues: the demands of the growing human population, the role of nutrition, and the need to understand food choices in order to have healthier diet and consider the possibilities of alternative foods. We invite you to join us on an interdisciplinary journey through the world food problems. You will gain new knowledge and insights that will help you form your own opinion on these subjects and make better choices in your food consumption. We hope you will enjoy the course! The Future Food Team...

By Muhammad S F

Oct 5, 2019

Very helpful for those interested in practicing farming as a profession. This course has really motivated me to invest in farming as a business.

By Muhammad K H

Jun 2, 2020

It is an interesting course. It should be studied at university level all around the world to food technologist. It gives a new direction in the knowledge and working era for the researchers of food. I give it 5 stars it is an excellent course dealt with the development of world to reveal the solutions of unravelling food problems.

By Prashasti S

Oct 13, 2020

It is a great opportunity for all students who are studying food technology to develop a perspective about global food scenario. The assignments and the study material were amazing.

By Sai C A

Jun 26, 2019

Exceptional everybody. Fantastic course but more than anything absolutely inspirational. This course helped me find my direction for future studies. I truly am very grateful.

By Kaala J

Dec 28, 2018

Very helpful for those interested in practicing farming as a profession. This course has really motivated me to invest in farming as a business.

By Y. H

Jun 8, 2020

Very interesting and inspiring course content thoughtfully put together by a professional teaching team - thanks to Utrecht University and Coursera. I enjoyed learning a lot, and would like to explore further study in the near future.

By Fransisca Y W

Apr 9, 2018

Very interesting, it doesn’t take up too much time yet I was able to grasp a good understanding on the topic. Enjoyed the peer assessments review part where I can read other learners point of views on the same learning topic

By Ana G L

Jun 5, 2020

Excellent content. The course really inspires you to look at the broader picture of our actual food insecurity problems and provides information for an interdisciplinary analisis of the problem.

By Juliette C

Nov 30, 2017

Great course to learn more about food problems ! Very clear, complete and the assignments are interesting and diverse. Thanks a lot !

By Jose D T R

Nov 14, 2020

El curso es muy completo y nos brinda una visión muy amplia del impacto que tiene producir, comercializar y consumir alimentos.

By Daniel F

Dec 7, 2020

An excellent experience. An excellent course to learn about the food problems and the ways to solve them.

By Rocio N H O

May 30, 2020

The course helps develop critical thinking and write the information learned in an organized way

By Theodorus A A

Oct 28, 2018

problem solving course. related to 2nd program of united nation (zero hunger)

By HIMANSHU K G

Feb 20, 2021

One of the best course to study about food wastage and solutions.

By Péter T

Jun 6, 2021

Good course, up-to-date information, interesting assignments.

By Connie G

Nov 24, 2020

This was an excellent course, I would recommend it.

By SANTANU D

Sep 17, 2021

I have learnt so many things from the course

By Rafaelia M M

Feb 14, 2021

a well structured seminar, i'd recommend it

By Gathra P

May 7, 2020

i find the course really interesting.

By Ayano T

May 19, 2021

I could broaden my knowledge!

By Angelica J

Nov 25, 2020

Very enlightening.

By K S M

May 27, 2022

nice course

By SAER t

May 20, 2022

very good

By Alejandra A R

Nov 4, 2020

-

By Brayan A H P

Oct 9, 2020

First, thank you for teaching me things that seem to be obvious but behind it there is a great complexity of factors.

They made me see beyond my nose

