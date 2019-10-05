PS
Oct 12, 2020
It is a great opportunity for all students who are studying food technology to develop a perspective about global food scenario. The assignments and the study material were amazing.
Jun 25, 2019
Exceptional everybody. Fantastic course but more than anything absolutely inspirational. This course helped me find my direction for future studies. I truly am very grateful.
Oct 5, 2019
Very helpful for those interested in practicing farming as a profession. This course has really motivated me to invest in farming as a business.
Jun 2, 2020
It is an interesting course. It should be studied at university level all around the world to food technologist. It gives a new direction in the knowledge and working era for the researchers of food. I give it 5 stars it is an excellent course dealt with the development of world to reveal the solutions of unravelling food problems.
Oct 13, 2020
Jun 26, 2019
Dec 28, 2018
Jun 8, 2020
Very interesting and inspiring course content thoughtfully put together by a professional teaching team - thanks to Utrecht University and Coursera. I enjoyed learning a lot, and would like to explore further study in the near future.
Apr 9, 2018
Very interesting, it doesn’t take up too much time yet I was able to grasp a good understanding on the topic. Enjoyed the peer assessments review part where I can read other learners point of views on the same learning topic
Jun 5, 2020
Excellent content. The course really inspires you to look at the broader picture of our actual food insecurity problems and provides information for an interdisciplinary analisis of the problem.
Nov 30, 2017
Great course to learn more about food problems ! Very clear, complete and the assignments are interesting and diverse. Thanks a lot !
Nov 14, 2020
El curso es muy completo y nos brinda una visión muy amplia del impacto que tiene producir, comercializar y consumir alimentos.
Dec 7, 2020
An excellent experience. An excellent course to learn about the food problems and the ways to solve them.
May 30, 2020
The course helps develop critical thinking and write the information learned in an organized way
Oct 28, 2018
problem solving course. related to 2nd program of united nation (zero hunger)
Feb 20, 2021
One of the best course to study about food wastage and solutions.
Jun 6, 2021
Good course, up-to-date information, interesting assignments.
Nov 24, 2020
This was an excellent course, I would recommend it.
Sep 17, 2021
I have learnt so many things from the course
Feb 14, 2021
a well structured seminar, i'd recommend it
May 7, 2020
i find the course really interesting.
May 19, 2021
I could broaden my knowledge!
Nov 25, 2020
Very enlightening.
May 27, 2022
nice course
May 20, 2022
very good
Nov 4, 2020
-
Oct 9, 2020
First, thank you for teaching me things that seem to be obvious but behind it there is a great complexity of factors.
They made me see beyond my nose