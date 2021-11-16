MH
Dec 30, 2021
Very helpful course I would say this one was mostly focused on your perception on food and how you overall feel about your choice when it comes to meals.
LY
Jan 5, 2022
A great way to take steps to improve our relationship with food by being conscious of our eating process.
By Nicolás E G N•
Nov 16, 2021
Excellent course, it gives points to observe our nutrition habits that let us improve our health.
By Nikos K•
May 12, 2021
Ms Adam is amazing as always and makes every course she teaches really fun to follow. This course is not different than the rest. It gives you a basis for a start in mindful eating. I would prefer it if the course was a bit harder and really took an in depth look into all of that, with more scientific publications, since it is all made really simple. One way to find such information is to check the references in resources, but I would prefer even more of that and into the videos/readings of the course. Other than that it was once again a pleasure to take Ms Adam's course.
By Earl S•
Nov 10, 2021
There are some truths in this course that you know exist in the subliminal part of your brain. Things that you've heard on the news or watched online about the food industry and processed foods that went ignored. This course confirms that I need to pay more attention to food, since food is one of the essentials of life. Consciousness first, then food, etc. The proof is when a pandemic happens and quarantine hits, and the only places in business are groceries and pharmacies, then you start paying attention to what is important. I am thankful for Dr. Maya's knowledge and wisdom that taught me to be mindful of what I eat, and listen to my body to achieve compassion/love and better health.
By Alice R•
Jun 27, 2021
Maya Adam is an excellent instructor. Her soft voice and encouraging message was a delight for me. I enjoyed the course tremendously. I audited the class. I have been a member of a weight loss support group for 25 years. 20 of those years I have been in leeway of my goal. I enjoy hearing and reading quality material on what works, because diets don't. I already knew a lot about mindful eating, but this course gives it a different spin. I hadn't realized it is probably the most important piece of the puzzle. Thank you Maya.
By Alexandra L•
Mar 30, 2022
Firstly, Maya has a very pleasant voice, which captivates from the first seconds on a journey of mindfull eting. Secondly, the information is very clear: video, duplicate text, questions after, where you can tell your point of view on the proposed question. Thirdly, everything is structural, intuitive and easy to fit in the head. I already knew and studied a lot of things before, but with great pleasure I repeated what I had gone through and gladly accepted new information in practice.
By Num A•
Jun 15, 2021
I have recommend this with everyone who have interesting in food and health. You will know since how your brain make you craving more when you eat food that contain much sugar. you will learn how to have self-compassion with your self when you made guilty to eating something bad. Other than marvellous lesson, the video animation of this course is so cute and easy to explain information. This course is so satisfied !
By abimana j•
Dec 9, 2021
This course was more helpful because I have learnt much more about how to rebuild my relationship with food which improves the well being of human body and I have already started to apply mindful eating in my daily life because of the cause which brought positive impacts in my life.
By Xiaomei P•
Feb 14, 2022
I like this course, and the parts I liked most are: The Two Questions, How food choices shape our food preferences, What is Self-compassion? Food Mindfulness, and Practicing Food mindfulnees. Many thanks to our wonderful instructor Maya from Stanford University and Coursera!
By Hafiz H A•
Apr 30, 2022
After attending this course, I am able to covert theoritical things into actionable acts. Now, I have strong understanding of Reward Pathway, Limbic System, self compassion and Sensitivity Drift. This course is prerequisite for all the people working in Food Science field.
By Ghada C•
May 17, 2022
Even if i already had information about healthy food because i am a fan of healthy food since 10 years, i learned a lot, and i dicovered new things and concepts.
Thank you very much for the quality of this specialization!
By María B L M•
Jan 4, 2022
Excelente curso, donde puedes aprender las bases de una alimentación consciente. Si te interesa la psicología de la alimentación este es el curso indicado para iniciar tu camino en esa área de conocimiento.
By Elitsa T•
Dec 7, 2021
Very nice course! It made me reflect deeply regarding my personal food choices. Also, I liked the part with self-compassion. Was a great reminder to be kind to myself
By Magdaléna H•
Dec 31, 2021
By Larissa B•
Jul 13, 2021
I enjoyed taking this classes so much, totally changed my relationship with food! Thank you Stanford for offering this amazing life changing course!
By Valerie H•
Sep 14, 2021
This course is great, very informative and I had to take notes a lot. I'm glad I was here to learn this. The teacher has great voice, intonation.
By 박서희•
May 24, 2022
Dear Dr. Maya Adam,
Your college lectures were truly amazing. How beautifully you explain each content. Gratitude for your guidance.
By Ning ( Q•
Dec 15, 2021
Such an interesting and easy to follow course, with clear videos and creative interactive readings and content. Thank you Maya!
By LEMONIA O•
Apr 1, 2022
Oh my god, this has been such a rewarding and fun experience! Dr Adam is wonderful! Thank you Stanford, thanks Coursera!
By Laura d C T Y•
Jan 6, 2022
By Kalpana R•
Nov 29, 2021
A persuasive way of describing and detailing. You can not but learn some of the good habits.
By Jazmin G•
Sep 20, 2021
Thanks Maya for this amazing course, my habits and mi life has been changing for good!
By Sofiee S•
Nov 11, 2021
I really loved this course. Maya is so calm and nurturing. I love learning from her.
By milena g m•
Feb 11, 2022
Eu amei demais, um ramo que eu realmente quero seguir após me formar.
By Neelam T•
Nov 29, 2021
You will definitely motivate to stay healthy after this course.
By Vanshika B•
Sep 8, 2021
it was one of the great course offered by the coursera