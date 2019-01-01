Profile

Ashley Gripper, PhDc, MPH

Health Policy Research Scholar

Bio

Ashley Gripper was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. Her work focuses on Black people’s connections to Earth and reclamation of spiritually-rooted land based living and organizing practices. Ashley is also a PhD Candidate in the Department of Environmental Health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Her research explores the impacts of urban agriculture on mental health, spirituality, and collective agency, and is supported by the Health Policy Research Scholars program of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Ashley is the Founder of Land Based Jawns, a spiritually-rooted organization that provides education and training to Black women on agriculture, building, land based living, and safety with a focus on self and community healing. She is also a farmer at Sankofa Community Farm and working with Soil Generation to design Philly’s first Urban Agriculture Strategic Plan.

Courses

Black Agricultural Solutions to Food Apartheid: A Teach-Out

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder