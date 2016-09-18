By Luis A C M•
Sep 17, 2016
The best course ever, It change my life and the life from hundreds of people from my country already. Since the course I have learn more on how people living in poverty think, act, and feel. Understand these aspect will benefit people, or NGo to create sustainable solutions for them. Solutions are not easy but as the Instructor says: "We mus try".
This course will benefit the students by applying the knowledge learn into actions, it will move each one of us to act, instead of sitting down and just analyze data. Is really an awesome experience and is an eye opener.
By Jeanpier J A S•
Oct 18, 2016
Excelente curso, con un enfoque en la atención a los mrcados de muy bajos ingresos y a comprender a los consumidores como seres humanos.
By Nanda C•
Oct 29, 2017
great learning, very useful for my PhD work, Thanks to Madhu Sir and whole team for designing such a comprehensive and timely course.
By PEDRO P R C•
Jul 13, 2016
Even living into this kind of reality, the academic perspective shows how far is our understanding !!
By Leonardo A•
Jul 28, 2017
Excelente exposición y las actividades permiten hacer una buena practica de los conceptos expuestos.
By JOSE A F M•
May 7, 2017
Excelente, sin palabras para explicar lo bueno que es en describir los entornos de pobreza
By Frederica C•
Oct 13, 2016
It is interesting in the first weeks and at the time I did it I was living in a country that would qualify as subsistence marketplace so could see directly what was explained.
However, felt it was a little rushed, repetitive and not very detailed or clear when it came to creating a business plan.