Chevron Left
Back to Subsistence Marketplaces

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Subsistence Marketplaces by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.4
stars
23 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

The foundation for this course lies with unique synergies between pioneering research, teaching, and social initiatives through the Subsistence Marketplaces Initiative. Unique to this approach is a bottom-up understanding of the intersection of poverty and the marketplace. The goals of this course are to help you develop an understanding of marketplace activity in the radically different context of subsistence where much of humanity resides and survives, and for you to design solutions that can be implemented by individuals, businesses, and social enterprises through economically, ecologically, and socially sustainable products for subsistence marketplaces....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Subsistence Marketplaces

By Luis A C M

Sep 17, 2016

The best course ever, It change my life and the life from hundreds of people from my country already. Since the course I have learn more on how people living in poverty think, act, and feel. Understand these aspect will benefit people, or NGo to create sustainable solutions for them. Solutions are not easy but as the Instructor says: "We mus try".

This course will benefit the students by applying the knowledge learn into actions, it will move each one of us to act, instead of sitting down and just analyze data. Is really an awesome experience and is an eye opener.

By Jeanpier J A S

Oct 18, 2016

Excelente curso, con un enfoque en la atención a los mrcados de muy bajos ingresos y a comprender a los consumidores como seres humanos.

By Nanda C

Oct 29, 2017

great learning, very useful for my PhD work, Thanks to Madhu Sir and whole team for designing such a comprehensive and timely course.

By PEDRO P R C

Jul 13, 2016

Even living into this kind of reality, the academic perspective shows how far is our understanding !!

By Leonardo A

Jul 28, 2017

Excelente exposición y las actividades permiten hacer una buena practica de los conceptos expuestos.

By JOSE A F M

May 7, 2017

Excelente, sin palabras para explicar lo bueno que es en describir los entornos de pobreza

By Frederica C

Oct 13, 2016

It is interesting in the first weeks and at the time I did it I was living in a country that would qualify as subsistence marketplace so could see directly what was explained.

However, felt it was a little rushed, repetitive and not very detailed or clear when it came to creating a business plan.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder