Explore the world of luxury hospitality branding and learn how to manage, maintain, and innovate within this exclusive industry. This course identifies the unique challenges, trends, and opportunities of luxury brand management in the 21st century.
Hospitality Luxury Brand Management
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Analyze the key elements of luxury hospitality branding and its impact on guest experiences.
Evaluate the importance of maintaining brand consistency and high-quality standards in luxury establishments.
Develop a thorough understanding of the latest trends and innovations in the luxury hospitality industry.
Demonstrate an understanding of the challenges and opportunities specific to managing luxury hospitality brands.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
February 2024
4 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
This module delves into the foundational principles of luxury hospitality branding. It explores the modern definition of luxury, market dynamics, and the core elements of successful luxury brands. Learners will also analyze case studies to understand how iconic luxury brands have applied these fundamentals. This module delves into the foundational principles of luxury hospitality branding. It explores the modern definition of luxury, market dynamics, and the core elements of successful luxury brands. Learners will also analyze case studies to understand how iconic luxury brands have applied these fundamentals.
What's included
13 videos5 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
This module focuses on the crucial aspects of maintaining brand consistency and quality in luxury hospitality. Learners will explore the significance of consistency, challenges faced, and real-world applications through case studies. The module also addresses quality standards, their impact on guest experiences, and the business aspects of luxury brand management.
What's included
12 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
This module explores the evolving trends and experiences in luxury hospitality, focusing on gourmet dining, wellness, exclusive travel, and curated experiences. Learners will gain insights into the world of Michelin-starred restaurants, luxury spas, and personalized travel, understanding how these trends contribute to the overall luxury experience.
What's included
12 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
This concluding module focuses on the challenges and opportunities in managing luxury hospitality brands. Learners will analyze case studies of successful brand management, explore the evolving landscape of luxury, and delve into innovations shaping the future. The module emphasizes crisis management, technology's role, and ethical considerations in the luxury hospitality industry.
What's included
13 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Leadership and Management? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.