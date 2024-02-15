Starweaver
Hospitality Luxury Brand Management
Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Vanesa Robles

Instructor: Vanesa Robles

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Analyze the key elements of luxury hospitality branding and its impact on guest experiences. 

  • Evaluate the importance of maintaining brand consistency and high-quality standards in luxury establishments. 

  • Develop a thorough understanding of the latest trends and innovations in the luxury hospitality industry. 

  • Demonstrate an understanding of the challenges and opportunities specific to managing luxury hospitality brands. 

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

4 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

This module delves into the foundational principles of luxury hospitality branding. It explores the modern definition of luxury, market dynamics, and the core elements of successful luxury brands. Learners will also analyze case studies to understand how iconic luxury brands have applied these fundamentals.

What's included

13 videos5 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

This module focuses on the crucial aspects of maintaining brand consistency and quality in luxury hospitality. Learners will explore the significance of consistency, challenges faced, and real-world applications through case studies. The module also addresses quality standards, their impact on guest experiences, and the business aspects of luxury brand management.

What's included

12 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

This module explores the evolving trends and experiences in luxury hospitality, focusing on gourmet dining, wellness, exclusive travel, and curated experiences. Learners will gain insights into the world of Michelin-starred restaurants, luxury spas, and personalized travel, understanding how these trends contribute to the overall luxury experience.

What's included

12 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

This concluding module focuses on the challenges and opportunities in managing luxury hospitality brands. Learners will analyze case studies of successful brand management, explore the evolving landscape of luxury, and delve into innovations shaping the future. The module emphasizes crisis management, technology's role, and ethical considerations in the luxury hospitality industry.

What's included

13 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Vanesa Robles
1 Course967 learners

Offered by

