From Barcelona, nowadays in Mexico City. -Chosen by Merca2.0 as one of the 50 CMO’s with more influence in Mexico. 2021 -Chosen by Merca 2.0 as one of the 55 Marketing Women in LATAM, 2021 -Awarded by WEF Iberoamérica as Exceptional Women of Excellence in Business. 2021 - TOP 100 Nominee Women Leaders abroad of Spain. 2022 - Seasoned leader and Sr. Executive (C-level). Almost 20 years working in businesses with a specialty in marketing, comms and digital businesses. +15 years in the digital arena. - International background (Europe & LatAm mainly). Cross-cultural experience, I’ve developed a keen eye and a 360º approach throughout all these years either at a company and consultancy or agency. -Focus on digital marketing and digital strategy, marketing strategy and go-to-market campaigns, products launch, marketing operations, CX and e-commerce, UX, Growth, Branding, Comms, creativity, digital strategy, omni-experiences and omnichannel strategies & customers' insights. Working and boosting brands during all these years in banking, retail, lifestyle, luxury, Government and Public Affairs, gaming, music, e-commerce, FMCG, entertainment, automotive among many others. - Passionate about digital acceleration, results and growth-oriented, curiosity and passion are my engine, used to work in fast-paced and multicultural environments. - A supporter of customer or people-centricity approach in every kind of decision. Purpose driven mentality. I believe we are living an exciting moment connecting digital & technology with the human centre perspective. Data is the new currency and constant change the new normal, VUCA environments are our day to day. Mentor & professor.