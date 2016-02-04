Learn how fashion and luxury companies work and understand their brands, products, retail, and communication strategies. Travel through business models, international development, and product categories with industry influent experts.
Management of Fashion and Luxury CompaniesUniversità Bocconi
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Strategic Management
- Business Model
- Luxury Goods
- Brand Management
Offered by
Università Bocconi
Our ambition is to develop students' potential and foster knowledge in Business, Economics and Law through innovative learning and research activities in a multicultural environment. Bocconi is a community that constantly innovates teaching and learning technologies and that strongly believes in the power of life-long learning and networking.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What is Fashion? What is Luxury? Defining Complex Competitive Systems and Business Logics
Welcome to the first week of our course! Before moving this week contents, please dedicate some time to read the About the Course section where you can find a series of useful information to approach the course the best way. The Trips&Tricks section contains some insights and best practices that Lucia Paladino (an industry expert) shared with our community. Once you have done with these introductory readings you can finally move to the first contents! This first module is dedicated to a general introduction to fashion and luxury concepts: what they imply, how they are perceived, how they differ, and what other basic ideas in this industry are.
The Evolution of Business Models: From Designers to Fast Fashion Retailers
Stylistic Identity and the Product Development Process: The Role of Heritage, Stylistic Codes and Icon Products in Defining the Seasonal Collection
Welcome to module 3! The main topics here will be the complexity of product development, brand identity, stylistic identity, and the development of the collection. Remember also that at the end of this module you will find the first QUIZ (counting 40% of the final grade)! This quiz is going to test your knowledge and understanding of the first three modules. You need to listen to all video lectures and to read all the slides of the three modules carefully to successfully complete it.
Image Identity and the Communication Process: Key Activities, Decision Makers, the Challenge of Creating Digital Contents for Fashion and Luxury Brands
Reviews
- 5 stars76.91%
- 4 stars18.90%
- 3 stars3.06%
- 2 stars0.41%
- 1 star0.69%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MANAGEMENT OF FASHION AND LUXURY COMPANIES
The course is very useful and easy to understand... also I like the module materials and the notes while lectures are on. But the quizes were very hard especially the last quiz of the annual reports
very useful course, not only for Luxury industry. Many topics talked about are enlighted. After learning, I think I am more reasonable facing all fancy things and choose them more sophiscated.
I think it was a very good course. Perhaps the speakers were talking a bit fast (and with the Italian accent it was a bit hard to understand). But except this very minor thing, I recommend it !!
I would highly recommend this course to fashion aspirants.It has everything that you need to know about the industry.I am highly satisfied and fortunate enough to complete this course.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.