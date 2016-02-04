About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Strategic Management
  • Business Model
  • Luxury Goods
  • Brand Management
Instructors

Offered by

Università Bocconi

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

What is Fashion? What is Luxury? Defining Complex Competitive Systems and Business Logics

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 55 min), 8 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Evolution of Business Models: From Designers to Fast Fashion Retailers

2 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 125 min), 1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Stylistic Identity and the Product Development Process: The Role of Heritage, Stylistic Codes and Icon Products in Defining the Seasonal Collection

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 50 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Image Identity and the Communication Process: Key Activities, Decision Makers, the Challenge of Creating Digital Contents for Fashion and Luxury Brands

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 100 min), 3 readings

