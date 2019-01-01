Director
Stefania Saviolo is a Professor of Management in Fashion, Luxury and Creative Companies at Università Bocconi and SDA Bocconi School of Management.
She is Director of the Luxury and Fashion Knowledge Center at SDA Bocconi. She founded and she is now a faculty member of the International Master in Fashion, Experience & Design Management (MAFED).
She has been visiting professor at a number of International Business Schools. Her areas of expertise include branding and retailing. She has published many books and articles on these topics both in Italy and internationally.