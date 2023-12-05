Starweaver
Business Process Outsourcing Strategies in Hospitality
Taught in English

Course

Manish Gupta

Instructor: Manish Gupta

Beginner level

Recommended experience

9 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain the core concepts of BPO and its role in optimizing hospitality operations.

  • Identify specific business processes in hospitality suitable for outsourcing to improve efficiency.

  • Develop strategies for successful BPO implementation in hospitality businesses.

  • Analyze potential challenges in hospitality BPO and apply best practices to overcome them.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

4 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

This lesson introduces learners to the core concepts of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) in the context of the hospitality industry. It covers the historical evolution of BPO, its benefits and challenges, and provides real-life examples of BPO in the hospitality sector.

What's included

16 videos5 readings1 quiz4 discussion prompts

In this lesson, learners delve into the practical aspects of implementing BPO strategies in hospitality businesses. It covers aligning BPO with hospitality goals, vendor selection and management, communication in BPO, and performance measurement and improvement.

What's included

14 videos4 readings1 quiz4 discussion prompts

This lesson focuses on overcoming common challenges associated with BPO in the hospitality industry. Learners explore strategies for mitigating pitfalls, building strong vendor-client relationships, effective communication and collaboration, and innovations in BPO management.

What's included

12 videos4 readings1 quiz4 discussion prompts

In the final lesson, learners dive into the importance of cultural adaptation in global hospitality BPO. They also explore tailored BPO strategies for diverse markets, legal and regulatory considerations, and the future of BPO in hospitality.

What's included

14 videos4 readings1 quiz4 discussion prompts

Instructor

Manish Gupta
3 Courses1,040 learners

Offered by

