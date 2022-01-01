- Business Marketing
- Sports Marketing
- Marketing
- Global Marketing
- Brand Management
- Marketing Strategy
- Variable Pricing
- Hospital Management
- Hotel Management
- Marketing By Medium
- Educational Entertainment
International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth Specialization
International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth . Harness your cross-country and cross-industry innovation skills.
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
No prior experience required.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 6 Courses in this Specialization
Intro to International Marketing
About this Course
International Marketing Entry and Execution
This will be part 2 of a two-series foundation courses for the Specialization: International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth. This course will dive in more deeply into consumer science investigation, B2C marketing, International Marketing Entry, Targeting, Positioning, International Product, International Promotion, International Place and International Price. The last set of classes will discuss seven new ways to innovate in International Marketing that all start with the letter "S" and hence will be called the 7S International Marketing Innovation. There will be a heavy emphasis on how companies can incorporate CCCI Innovation, i.e. Cross Country and Cross Industry Innovation in marketing.
International B2B (Business to Business) Marketing
This course offers a unique perspective into the differentiating aspects of business to business (B2B) marketing that can be contrasted to traditional business to consumer (B2C) marketing that is the subject of most other marketing curricula. Moreover, as one of the courses in the Specialization: International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth, here too there is an emphasis on how companies can expand by cross-country and cross-industry innovation.
International Hospitality & Healthcare Services Marketing
As the fastest-growing sectors of the current global economy, both hospitality and healthcare services sector offer tremendous growth opportunities for incumbents and entrepreneurial opportunities for new entrants. To flourish on these opportunities, one must first understand each industry's unique characteristics. This course is designed to help those who are interested in career advancement opportunities in these industries or who want to be inspired by these industries to better equip themselves with enlightened and creative management capabilities.
Offered by
Yonsei University
Yonsei University was established in 1885 and is the oldest private university in Korea.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
How often is each course in the Specialization offered?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.