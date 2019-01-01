Dae Ryun Chang is Professor of Marketing at Yonsei School of Business. He received his Doctorate from Harvard University, his MBA from Columbia University, and his BCom from the University of British Columbia. He has held visiting faculty appointments at Helsinki School of Economics, Hong Kong University of Science & Technology, Australian National University, Singapore Management University and Nanyang Technology University. His research interests lie in integrated brand management, innovation in B2B marketing and corporate social responsibility. His research includes publications in Management Science, Journal of Marketing, and the Journal of Product Innovation Management. His latest book is Mastering Noon Nopi: the Art & Science of Marketing in Asia (Yonsei University Press). He is a contributing blogger at Harvard Business Review Online where he opines about marketing, branding, entertainment, sports, and Asian business-related issues. He is pursuing a new passion as an independent filmmaker and has written and directed two short films, "I, Profess" (2013) and "Call Coho" (2015).