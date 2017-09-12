About this Course

14,639 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 6 in the
International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Global Marketing
  • Marketing
  • Brand Management
  • Marketing Strategy
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 6 in the
International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Yonsei University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(2,403 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

What is Marketing?

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 51 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

What is Marketing Strategy?

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 60 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

What is Branding?

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 52 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRO TO INTERNATIONAL MARKETING

View all reviews

About the International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth Specialization

International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder