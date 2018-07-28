NH
May 11, 2020
Very Insightful experience. Thank you doctor Ryun for covering all the aspects and I am looking forward to enhance my skills and knowledge by working in challenging work environment and utilize it.
AC
Sep 12, 2017
The course was really good considering the different way of teaching that was involved during the complete course and the various domains that were covered. It was a great experience. Thank You.
By Yoonjoo C•
Jul 28, 2018
This course is really easy and interesting. Professor Chang gave a lot of examples to make it simple.
Quality of video was very good so I was enjoying a lot. As a Korean, I knew Yonsei University is one of the best University in Korea but I didn't know the quality of classes is like this much fantastic .
I strongly recommend this course to someone who wants to study International marketing!
By Ravinder K•
Jun 22, 2020
Its very informative and interesting for me, the way professor explain I achieved most of thing from him. Thanks a lot for such a nice and informative course.
By Primada T•
Mar 31, 2019
This professor is great in teaching marketing from beginning to upper. He has an example of the explanation which is simple to understand. Thanks for the great course.
By Heidi B•
Oct 7, 2019
I learned a lot about international and global thinking applied to marketing. This course gets to the point quickly in every lesson, and each lesson is a digestible chunk. I found the key points easy to pick out. The presenter is engaging. I would recommend this course to a friend.
By Supanut S•
Jun 1, 2020
I really enjoyed the course and learned so much about international marketing. The professor has a very effective way of lecturing and getting his points across, I found everything to be very easy to digest especially as someone who had no prior knowledge of marketing.
By EK S•
Jun 8, 2017
It's a very good start for whom are interested in taking the international marketing as a career path in their life. I liked so much the Instructor, he is a very knowledgeable person and has a very nice way of teaching. The content is to a high extent meaningful and rich although there are few points and limited information in the agenda. I hope to have more information than ever before and consider this point in the courses to come.
I found the course extremely valuable and full of benefits on the practical level.
Thanks so much. I will share it with whomever I meet.
By Amy D•
Sep 29, 2016
A great course that covers a wide variety of topics in a concise, yet thorough manner. Professor Chang is a hoot! He has a very engaging and entertaining teaching style that makes learning fun! I especially enjoyed the interviews with various professionals in the marketing industry as I felt I learned a great deal from their added observations and expertise. Once you understand Noon Nopi, it will change your perspective on everything! I've already signed up to take the next course in this series (International Marketing Entry and Execution) and am looking forward to it!
By Joyce T•
Nov 16, 2020
The professor is very engaging. I thought that he will speak Korean throughout the course but I'm surprised to see him discuss in fluent English. More than the language, I like that he incorporated his own thoughts about marketing and not simply rely on book definitions. Noon Nopi will be in mind for so long.
By Carolina S•
Sep 22, 2019
An amazing course. I shall recommend to all of the students who want to get a specialization in the area. Professor Dae Ryun Chang is an excellent professor and his classes are easy to understand. I kept catching me looking at brands with other points of view after the lectures.
By Justin M•
Apr 19, 2020
A great course that is set up with perfection. This provides a great introduction and basic understanding to international marketing. I highly recommend anyone who is into marketing or international marketing to take this course!
By Marushka A•
Feb 22, 2016
Although I am a Marketing Lecturer, this was a very good introduction to International Marketing. By completed this course, and the subsequent courses I will be equipped to design new courses for the minor program at my faculty
By Van T•
Aug 4, 2019
The course is very helpful in understanding basic marketing and branding. Professor Chang has his unique, lively and persuading way of explaining terms and case studies. Thank you very much for an amazing learning experience.
By Acona H•
Apr 28, 2016
Absolutely enjoyed this course! It had concrete examples, up to date case studies and course readings that were interesting and very informative. Looking forward to receiving the full Specialization!
Thank you
By Maria S G•
Apr 10, 2017
Aconsejo mucho este curso , tiene muy buenos ejemplos y las explicaciones del profesor son muy claras. Excelente opcion para mantenerse actualizado en el campo del maketing internacional.
By Barbara•
Oct 3, 2017
very helpful , clear explanations and i really like the style that during the presentation questions bars had appeared it helped a lot to pay attention and stay focused.
By Jan F V C•
Mar 6, 2016
really interesting course, the teacher keep it cool and interactive looking forward to complete the specialization
-Jan
By Sayan R•
Sep 6, 2017
Nice course. Excellent professor. But a bit too basic for someone with introductory marketing experience. Wouldn't mind a somewhat more demanding outline.
By KAMALA B•
Dec 24, 2019
This is very useful and got very insightful learning experience. The real time examples given and the interviews shared are very informative and helpful.
By Jorge O T J•
Jun 27, 2020
Excellent, I loved this course, the methodology was way more better than what I was expecting, the teacher is so smart and also very likable.
By Farah H•
Jun 28, 2019
Excellent course. The professor explains everything too well. Definitely going to keep enrolling in the rest of the specialization.
By STEPHEN K W•
Nov 7, 2019
thank you
Prof Dae Ryun
Chang the course was fun and interactive. I would encourage people who wish to gets into t he new career.
By Pallavi B•
Apr 13, 2020
I personally really enjoyed this course since it gave me a great insight into International marketing and was quite enjoyable!
By taara _•
Sep 17, 2018
Slides during the lecture were helpful. Quiz after each test gave confidence and helped encouraged to go forward. Very helpful