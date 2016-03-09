About this Course

Course 2 of 6 in the
International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth Specialization
Instructor

Offered by

Yonsei University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

B2C (Business to Consumer) Marketing

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 46 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Entry, Targeting and Positioning

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 44 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Marketing Mix and Cross Country & Cross Industry Growth

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 44 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

7S of International Marketing Innovation

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 58 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

