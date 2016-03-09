This will be part 2 of a two-series foundation courses for the Specialization: International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth. This course will dive in more deeply into consumer science investigation, B2C marketing, International Marketing Entry, Targeting, Positioning, International Product, International Promotion, International Place and International Price. The last set of classes will discuss seven new ways to innovate in International Marketing that all start with the letter "S" and hence will be called the 7S International Marketing Innovation. There will be a heavy emphasis on how companies can incorporate CCCI Innovation, i.e. Cross Country and Cross Industry Innovation in marketing.
Yonsei University
Yonsei University was established in 1885 and is the oldest private university in Korea.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
B2C (Business to Consumer) Marketing
During Week 1, we will focus on B2C Marketing which stands for Business-to-Consumer Marketing. We start the week by learning about CSI which here stands for Consumer Science Investigation. We then learn about other facets of consumer behavior in international marketing. Moreover, the Vision-Strategy-Action framework and its examples will be applied to B2C marketing. Learners will also be introduced to an under-represented target in international marketing- the Bottom of the Pyramid. Finally, the week is rounded out by interviews with B2C marketing specialists to let learners know the B2C trends such as technological developments that aid in understanding consumers.
Entry, Targeting and Positioning
During Week 2, we start from a macro analytical view of how to determine a market landing strategy and an initial launch in foreign markets. Then the course will narrow down the focus to a micro analytical approach – the STPs of marketing – Segmentation, Targeting and Positioning. For segmentation, several segmentation bases will be introduced. For targeting, the target selection process and basic target market criteria will be discussed. For positioning, we will learn the effect of the 3Cs, i.e. how Consumers, Competitors and Company impact the positioning when we want to achieve the ultimate Noon Nopi.
Marketing Mix and Cross Country & Cross Industry Growth
Week 3 will introduce learners to the four major elements of marketing execution, the 4Ps, i.e. product, promotion, price and place. At the start of each video, the fundamental concept of each P will be explained. Then, the concept of each P will be expanded in terms of their Cross Country and Cross Industry (i.e. CCCI) Innovation implications. In addition, the learner will understand how one element of can be symbiotically related to the other elements.
7S of International Marketing Innovation
Week 4 will explain the ‘out of the box’ thinking for marketing in terms of the 7S's of Marketing Innovation: Social Marketing, Small Marketing, Simple Marketing, Skip Marketing, Sports Marketing, Screen Marketing and Set Marketing. Here too we will examine their CCCI Innovation implications.
About the International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth Specialization
This Specialization covers marketing concepts but, more importantly, emphasizes the need by companies and individuals to think openly across international markets and industries for new ideas or expansion. This is summarized as "Cross Country & Cross Industry" Innovation, or CCCI in short. The first two courses will establish the core foundations and then the last three courses will elaborate on major global industry clusters: course 3 on B2B, course 4 on Healthcare and Hospitality, and course 5 on Sports and Entertainment. The capstone will require learners to develop a new product using knowledge learned from at least 2 industries.
