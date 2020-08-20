AD
Aug 15, 2021
Really loved the course, especially the professor. He provided very valuable insights. I hope to attend his sessions in person.
VR
Jun 5, 2018
Very abundant amount of information was provided in terms of International Marketing strategies (7S).
By Divyang T•
Aug 20, 2020
I really loved the way, the course was scheduled. Thanks to the professor and Yonsei University.
By Alexandre B•
Dec 8, 2017
Really interesting second part of this specialization.
By Hasan Z•
Sep 19, 2020
Thoroughly enjoyed learning in this course
By Luan M P d M•
Oct 26, 2020
The professor is really good!
By Gulnar M•
May 9, 2020
Excellent!
By Samuel B•
Mar 22, 2021
This marketing course could be worth credit in any university; Maybe in more detail if taken in school, but in essence, it covers all of what is taught in any College Marketing class. The topics, examples, and information are of high value. I recommend it 100%.
By Carolina S•
Jan 13, 2020
Even though it was hard for me to study everyday (because of personal problems) I decided to continue and it was the best thing I did. The lessons are really interesting and Professor Dae Ryun Chang teaches really well!
By Annette D•
Aug 16, 2021
By Annesha K G•
Mar 10, 2016
Very much interesting & informative course along with a knowledgeable friendly instructor.
By Giovanna F•
Jul 31, 2020
I loved it! It's so nice and full of knowledge if you like marketing you should try it!
By Johannes B W•
Sep 7, 2016
Good course to understand how to enter International Marketing and execute it.
By Kabera n A•
Feb 1, 2021
Easy and Uncomplicated learning with high skilled instructors
By Fausto R d B•
Jan 24, 2020
Thanks for 7S!
Continue learning about the NOON NOPI vision...
By Heidi B•
Oct 16, 2019
I learned a lot of new and bigger ideas about marketing.
By Amanda M•
Oct 20, 2016
Very well spoken and extremely helpful!
By Hyung J K•
Aug 10, 2018
It was momentous learning for
By Dr V G•
Aug 29, 2020
excellent learning noon nopi
By Davide S•
Jan 1, 2022
challening and insightful!
By Amanzharova A•
Nov 15, 2020
AMAZING PROFESSOR
By Leydimar D J M•
Apr 7, 2017
I really love it!
By Dominik B•
Mar 24, 2020
nice insights!
By Malik A Y•
Nov 20, 2020
Great course!
By Mosleh U C•
Sep 12, 2020
greatttt!!!
By Flt L G R•
Jun 15, 2020
THANKS...
By ASHISH B•
May 28, 2018
Excellent