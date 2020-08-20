Chevron Left
This will be part 2 of a two-series foundation courses for the Specialization: International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth. This course will dive in more deeply into consumer science investigation, B2C marketing, International Marketing Entry, Targeting, Positioning, International Product, International Promotion, International Place and International Price. The last set of classes will discuss seven new ways to innovate in International Marketing that all start with the letter "S" and hence will be called the 7S International Marketing Innovation. There will be a heavy emphasis on how companies can incorporate CCCI Innovation, i.e. Cross Country and Cross Industry Innovation in marketing. After you successfully complete this course learners will obtain the following outcomes: (1) from a business to consumer standpoint (B2C), learn how to approach consumers as science investigators. (2) an understanding of how to enter international markets, select targets and position their brands. (3) achieve deeper insights into the core meaning of international marketing elements, i.e. product, promotion, place, and price in the international marketing context, and their inter-element relationships with each other. (4) acquire new thinking about innovating in marketing with the 7S approach: social, small, simple, skip, sports, screen, and set marketing with cross-country and cross-industry innovation implications....

AD

Aug 15, 2021

Really loved the course, especially the professor. He provided very valuable insights. I hope to attend his sessions in person.

VR

Jun 5, 2018

Very abundant amount of information was provided in terms of International Marketing strategies (7S).

By Divyang T

Aug 20, 2020

I really loved the way, the course was scheduled. Thanks to the professor and Yonsei University.

By Alexandre B

Dec 8, 2017

Really interesting second part of this specialization.

By Hasan Z

Sep 19, 2020

Thoroughly enjoyed learning in this course

By Luan M P d M

Oct 26, 2020

The professor is really good!

By Gulnar M

May 9, 2020

Excellent!

By Samuel B

Mar 22, 2021

This marketing course could be worth credit in any university; Maybe in more detail if taken in school, but in essence, it covers all of what is taught in any College Marketing class. The topics, examples, and information are of high value. I recommend it 100%.

By Carolina S

Jan 13, 2020

Even though it was hard for me to study everyday (because of personal problems) I decided to continue and it was the best thing I did. The lessons are really interesting and Professor Dae Ryun Chang teaches really well!

By Annette D

Aug 16, 2021

By Annesha K G

Mar 10, 2016

Very much interesting & informative course along with a knowledgeable friendly instructor.

By Giovanna F

Jul 31, 2020

I loved it! It's so nice and full of knowledge if you like marketing you should try it!

By Johannes B W

Sep 7, 2016

Good course to understand how to enter International Marketing and execute it.

By Kabera n A

Feb 1, 2021

Easy and Uncomplicated learning with high skilled instructors

By Fausto R d B

Jan 24, 2020

Thanks for 7S!

Continue learning about the NOON NOPI vision...

By Heidi B

Oct 16, 2019

I learned a lot of new and bigger ideas about marketing.

By Amanda M

Oct 20, 2016

Very well spoken and extremely helpful!

By Hyung J K

Aug 10, 2018

It was momentous learning for

By Dr V G

Aug 29, 2020

excellent learning noon nopi

By Davide S

Jan 1, 2022

c​hallening and insightful!

By Amanzharova A

Nov 15, 2020

AMAZING PROFESSOR

By Leydimar D J M

Apr 7, 2017

I really love it!

By Dominik B

Mar 24, 2020

nice insights!

By Malik A Y

Nov 20, 2020

Great course!

By Mosleh U C

Sep 12, 2020

greatttt!!!

By Flt L G R

Jun 15, 2020

THANKS...

By ASHISH B

May 28, 2018

Excellent

