This course will act as the culmination of the Specialization: International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth. The aim is to help you apply what you have learned during the 16 weeks of the 5 courses and conduct an "action learning" project that will consist of the following:
Yonsei University
Yonsei University was established in 1885 and is the oldest private university in Korea.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Capstone and Guidelines Using Exemplar Case
This is the beginning of the Capstone for the Specialization: International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth. You will become acquainted with an exemplar company Yuhan Kimberly both via a case and a video lecture, and then be provided specific guidelines on how to reference the case to complete your individual capstone projects.
Milestone 1: Situation Analysis
For Milestone 1, you will be expected to complete a Situation Analysis for a chosen company in a chosen industry. The major components of Milestone 1 will be A. A Noon Nopi Definition of the learners' Product. B. A Vision and Strategy Analysis. C. An Omni-Branding Analysis. And D. A SFU (Strong Favorable and Unique) Branding Analysis.
Milestone 2: Marketing Mix Analysis
For Milestone 2 you will complete a comprehensive Marketing Mix Analysis for a chosen company in a chosen industry. The major components of Marketing Mix Analysis will be A. Product: Tangible and Intangible Characteristics. B. Promotion: 5 W's (Who, What, to Whom, Which, and What Effect). C. Price: Total Benefits and Total Costs Analysis. And D. Place: Convenience Add-Ons Analysis.
Milestone 3: Cross Country Innovation
For Milestone 3 you will begin the first part of the CCCI (Cross-Country Cross-Industry) Innovation Approach, i.e. Cross Country expansion for a chosen company in a chosen industry. The two major components will be: A. A reformulation of the Vision and Strategy for Cross Country Expansion with the sub-components being: 1. Why do we need to go abroad? 2. What region? 3. What country? And 4. What segment? Component B is a reformulation of the Marketing Mix Actions for Cross Country Expansion with the sub-components being 1. Cross Country Product: Tangible and Intangible Characteristics. 2. Cross Country Promotion: 5 W's Analysis. 3. Cross Country Price: Benefits and Costs Analysis. And 4. Cross Country Place: Convenience Add-Ons Analysis.
This Specialization covers marketing concepts but, more importantly, emphasizes the need by companies and individuals to think openly across international markets and industries for new ideas or expansion. This is summarized as "Cross Country & Cross Industry" Innovation, or CCCI in short. The first two courses will establish the core foundations and then the last three courses will elaborate on major global industry clusters: course 3 on B2B, course 4 on Healthcare and Hospitality, and course 5 on Sports and Entertainment. The capstone will require learners to develop a new product using knowledge learned from at least 2 industries.
