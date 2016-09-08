Chevron Left
This course will act as the culmination of the Specialization: International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth. The aim is to help you apply what you have learned during the 16 weeks of the 5 courses and conduct an "action learning" project that will consist of the following: 1. Situation Analysis for their chosen company or brand. 2. Marketing Mix Analysis for their chosen company or brand. 3. Cross Country Innovation Plan when expanding abroad. 4. Cross Industry Innovation Plan when sourcing ideas or expanding into another industry. All of these analyses will have templates that will be explained in the video lectures using an exemplar case, "Yuhan Kimberly." You will be required to choose a company on which these analyses will be performed. As such, the intent will be to provide you an integrated set of insights and application to a chosen managerial situation and problems at hand in the context of a specific region or country. You will be required to also choose another industry (from the ones covered in the Specialization: B2C, B2B, Healthcare, Hospitality, Entertainment, Sports) when developing your Cross Industry Innovation Plan. For example, if you work for a company in the Healthcare industry and have analyzed that company, you should then conduct a Cross Industry Innovation project using concepts from a different industry such as Entertainment....
By Johannes B W

Sep 7, 2016

Excellent Course and I highly recommended for those who want to have a professional career in Marketing. This course is open to anyone who wants to study International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth. I have a conviction the Marketing Analysis method in this course can be used by anyone to analyze Current Industries and Future Industries in any countries in the world.

By Soraia M

Sep 22, 2020

Excellent course! Perfect to wrap up all the contents that were taught on the others five courses that complete the current specialization. Thank you Professor Dae for your amazing work and also your coworkers that helped you to bring this course to us.

By Phan T A

Sep 3, 2016

very great course

and its me again

my online certificate

https://www.coursera.org/account/accomplishments/specialization/certificate/9X5VDS8QTGKG

https://www.coursera.org/account/accomplishments/specialization/9X5VDS8QTGKG

By KOLLA B S

Jul 4, 2020

Wonderful Course and Extraordinary instructor

By Kingsley T L

Sep 25, 2020

Very difficult but worth it

By Diego A P G

May 25, 2017

Excelente

By sachin p

Jul 13, 2021

good

By Babu

Aug 17, 2017

Looking forward to applying what I have learnt. This was indeed an interesting journey into acquiring knowledge and different perspectives in Marketing.

By Elizabeth N C

Oct 16, 2021

Give key points in practice so that this works in the area of international marketing

