By Johannes B W•
Sep 7, 2016
Excellent Course and I highly recommended for those who want to have a professional career in Marketing. This course is open to anyone who wants to study International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth. I have a conviction the Marketing Analysis method in this course can be used by anyone to analyze Current Industries and Future Industries in any countries in the world.
By Soraia M•
Sep 22, 2020
Excellent course! Perfect to wrap up all the contents that were taught on the others five courses that complete the current specialization. Thank you Professor Dae for your amazing work and also your coworkers that helped you to bring this course to us.
By Phan T A•
Sep 3, 2016
very great course
By KOLLA B S•
Jul 4, 2020
Wonderful Course and Extraordinary instructor
By Kingsley T L•
Sep 25, 2020
Very difficult but worth it
By Diego A P G•
May 25, 2017
Excelente
By sachin p•
Jul 13, 2021
good
By Babu•
Aug 17, 2017
Looking forward to applying what I have learnt. This was indeed an interesting journey into acquiring knowledge and different perspectives in Marketing.
By Elizabeth N C•
Oct 16, 2021
Give key points in practice so that this works in the area of international marketing