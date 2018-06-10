Chevron Left
4.7
stars
434 ratings
120 reviews

As the fastest-growing sectors of the current global economy, both hospitality and healthcare services sector offer tremendous growth opportunities for incumbents and entrepreneurial opportunities for new entrants. To flourish on these opportunities, one must first understand each industry's unique characteristics. This course is designed to help those who are interested in career advancement opportunities in these industries or who want to be inspired by these industries to better equip themselves with enlightened and creative management capabilities. People who have successfully completed this course will be able to: (1) Identify the unique characteristics of service businesses and create successful management strategies to better manage the role of customers to gain desirable business outcomes, better market products than are intangible, and better manage customer expectations and perceptions. (2) Identify the unique characteristics of the hospitality industry, explain the process of balancing supply and demand in the hospitality industry, and implement optimal marketing and management strategies for this unique market. (3) Identify the unique characteristics of the healthcare industry, explain how this industry is evolving into the experience business, and better manage human interactions and facility to enhance the quality of customer experience. (4) Gain insights from the innovative approaches in the service industry overall, in hospitality and health industry in particular, and better develop innovative strategies in your industry....

KP

Jul 25, 2021

this course made me have a better understanding of the hospitality and healthcare field. The lecturer was very good in explaining and giving examples to give clearer understanding. Thank you!

NH

Jun 18, 2020

It's a great course with helpful fundamental knowledge. The lecture, presentation are designed friendly, it's easy for me to follow up the lesson and understand all given information.

By Vasyl R

Jun 10, 2018

Very great insights and information provided with concentration to the International Hospitality & Health Care Services Marketing.

By siddhi m

Apr 22, 2020

Ms. Choi has been an excellent preceptor. She made the lessons really easy and interesting by providing adequate and apt examples for almost all the topics that she covered.

By Anastasiya B

Aug 3, 2018

Amazing course! Professor Sunmee is the reason I couldn't wait until the next week. Great practical examples and additional materials. Would love to see more courses.

By Priyanka D

Apr 23, 2018

Got a learn a lot of new concepts and marketing strategies of service industry that I was unaware of. Thank you.

By Joanna S A

Oct 14, 2020

Really nice and easy to understand. Learnt a lot about ho to deal with people in general.

By Giridharan S

Jan 2, 2017

A good course that can be used to gain a quick understanding of the characteristics of Healthcare and Hospitality Industry and the marketing challenges involved.

By Dannella T

Sep 29, 2020

The course was very informative. I enjoy completing the test that came with it because it forces you to remember thus understand what you learnt better!

By Padmanabhan S

Jun 30, 2020

International Hospitality & Healthcare Services Marketing is an Amazing Online course lectured by Professor Sunmee Choi. The insight explained by her are of immensely helpful to understand how Hospitality and Healthcare service are similar. Both are Human touch oriented service industry which can complement each other . The Course Theory and Visuals have been well organised and examples given are very much individual industry related which also explains how one can merge the aspects of Hospitality industry into Healthcare Industry. Looking forward for more courses related to Healthcare Industry.

By Manisha K

Feb 21, 2017

Out of all the courses I have followed in Coursera so far, this course provided by the Yonsei University is far more than satisfaction. Perhaps, it's because of the way the professor teaches in which I love the most. Because she is very clear, detailed, and amiable in her lectures, and she sounds interesting and not boring at all.

To be honest, I understood a lot, and I took this course mostly to know about the Marketing in Hospitality and I grasped an essential amount of information; thanks to the professor of the Yonsei University.

And I'm about to take the course again as well!

Thank you!

By Soraia M

Aug 23, 2020

Although my specialty is far from hospitality or even healthcare services, this course helped me to understand and deepened the relationship with the customer and how is important it service. However, it perfectly showed me how this service is carried out, as I have a Hospital of preference for my healthcare but I am also willing to not use it. Thank you so much Professor for your hard work!

By Layla T

Aug 27, 2018

This course was AMAZING! I've dreamed to learn something from a Korean university, this course helped me so much understanding healthcare and hospital goals, also, I've created goals based on what I've learned.

The coach was the best! she made me like the lessons and I felt she's so experienced

please make more healthcare related courses.

By Joane W

Jun 23, 2018

I was especially interested in the part about Healthcare Services Marketing as I have been working in the Healthcare Industry for a while. But the entire course was very interesting and the teacher is very good at expressing ideas and explaining concepts. I would totally recommend this course to anyone!

By Shiraz K

Jul 26, 2020

Throughout this course, the way concepts were explained in very simple language. Sense of humor of the instructor is vital as a professor. Examples of Shouldice Hospital and Kameda Medical Centre were enlightening and interesting. Thank you Mam.

By Nazareth P M

Jun 20, 2020

El curso se me hace muy interesante ya que en mi experiencia no tenía definidos algunos conceptos y en base a la carrera que estudio me ayudo mucho para poder mejorar en mis practicas y al igual me aporto nuevos conocimiento

By Daniela G M

Jun 22, 2020

This course helped me realize that not only in the hospitality area we can make our clients have experiences, we can also take them to other levels such as in hospitals so that patients have a better quality in their stay.

By Paula N

Sep 18, 2016

It's good summarizing for hospitality and healthcare marketing.

From this course You can start to develop and gain the knowledge from other sources - they gives a lof of links and articles.

By Sepax N

Jun 19, 2020

It's a great course with helpful fundamental knowledge. The lecture, presentation are designed friendly, it's easy for me to follow up the lesson and understand all given information.

By Потапов Д А

Apr 26, 2020

That is such a dazzling, peerless course. I adore this professor. She is such a highbrow and gorgeous personality. I investigated the best knowledge in my life.

By Evelyn K

Mar 23, 2018

Great couse, i Highly recommend cause theres not only theorical advice but also pratical knwldge that can be applied for services.

By OUSSA M

Dec 14, 2018

Un cours excellent à jour et présenté par un prof grand pédagogue, Merci aux réalisateurs et à l'université Yonsei.

By carolina v

May 10, 2018

Excelente para hacerse una idea de lo distinto que es el sector hospitalario dentro del mundo de los servicios.

By ANA M G R

Jun 14, 2019

Easy to lean, very clear concepts. The teacher was friendly and deliver the information very nicely

By Ambra-Georgia A

Apr 15, 2020

a very good course that will help me a lot throughout my future desired career! Thank you so mucn!

By RODRIGO M T

Aug 1, 2020

It is a fairly well explained course, with a correct number of examples. Highly recommended.

By Samuel B

Mar 27, 2021

I enjoyed this course because the information is clear and insightful. What makes it more effective and useful is that I took it as part of the International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth Specialization. Maybe If you take this course alone, it will be ok, but not as complete as when you do the whole program. I recommend it either way.

