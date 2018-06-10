KP
Jul 25, 2021
this course made me have a better understanding of the hospitality and healthcare field. The lecturer was very good in explaining and giving examples to give clearer understanding. Thank you!
NH
Jun 18, 2020
It's a great course with helpful fundamental knowledge. The lecture, presentation are designed friendly, it's easy for me to follow up the lesson and understand all given information.
By Vasyl R•
Jun 10, 2018
Very great insights and information provided with concentration to the International Hospitality & Health Care Services Marketing.
By siddhi m•
Apr 22, 2020
Ms. Choi has been an excellent preceptor. She made the lessons really easy and interesting by providing adequate and apt examples for almost all the topics that she covered.
By Anastasiya B•
Aug 3, 2018
Amazing course! Professor Sunmee is the reason I couldn't wait until the next week. Great practical examples and additional materials. Would love to see more courses.
By Priyanka D•
Apr 23, 2018
Got a learn a lot of new concepts and marketing strategies of service industry that I was unaware of. Thank you.
By Joanna S A•
Oct 14, 2020
Really nice and easy to understand. Learnt a lot about ho to deal with people in general.
By Giridharan S•
Jan 2, 2017
A good course that can be used to gain a quick understanding of the characteristics of Healthcare and Hospitality Industry and the marketing challenges involved.
By Dannella T•
Sep 29, 2020
The course was very informative. I enjoy completing the test that came with it because it forces you to remember thus understand what you learnt better!
By Padmanabhan S•
Jun 30, 2020
International Hospitality & Healthcare Services Marketing is an Amazing Online course lectured by Professor Sunmee Choi. The insight explained by her are of immensely helpful to understand how Hospitality and Healthcare service are similar. Both are Human touch oriented service industry which can complement each other . The Course Theory and Visuals have been well organised and examples given are very much individual industry related which also explains how one can merge the aspects of Hospitality industry into Healthcare Industry. Looking forward for more courses related to Healthcare Industry.
By Manisha K•
Feb 21, 2017
Out of all the courses I have followed in Coursera so far, this course provided by the Yonsei University is far more than satisfaction. Perhaps, it's because of the way the professor teaches in which I love the most. Because she is very clear, detailed, and amiable in her lectures, and she sounds interesting and not boring at all.
To be honest, I understood a lot, and I took this course mostly to know about the Marketing in Hospitality and I grasped an essential amount of information; thanks to the professor of the Yonsei University.
And I'm about to take the course again as well!
Thank you!
By Soraia M•
Aug 23, 2020
Although my specialty is far from hospitality or even healthcare services, this course helped me to understand and deepened the relationship with the customer and how is important it service. However, it perfectly showed me how this service is carried out, as I have a Hospital of preference for my healthcare but I am also willing to not use it. Thank you so much Professor for your hard work!
By Layla T•
Aug 27, 2018
This course was AMAZING! I've dreamed to learn something from a Korean university, this course helped me so much understanding healthcare and hospital goals, also, I've created goals based on what I've learned.
The coach was the best! she made me like the lessons and I felt she's so experienced
please make more healthcare related courses.
By Joane W•
Jun 23, 2018
I was especially interested in the part about Healthcare Services Marketing as I have been working in the Healthcare Industry for a while. But the entire course was very interesting and the teacher is very good at expressing ideas and explaining concepts. I would totally recommend this course to anyone!
By Shiraz K•
Jul 26, 2020
Throughout this course, the way concepts were explained in very simple language. Sense of humor of the instructor is vital as a professor. Examples of Shouldice Hospital and Kameda Medical Centre were enlightening and interesting. Thank you Mam.
By Nazareth P M•
Jun 20, 2020
El curso se me hace muy interesante ya que en mi experiencia no tenía definidos algunos conceptos y en base a la carrera que estudio me ayudo mucho para poder mejorar en mis practicas y al igual me aporto nuevos conocimiento
By Daniela G M•
Jun 22, 2020
This course helped me realize that not only in the hospitality area we can make our clients have experiences, we can also take them to other levels such as in hospitals so that patients have a better quality in their stay.
By Paula N•
Sep 18, 2016
It's good summarizing for hospitality and healthcare marketing.
From this course You can start to develop and gain the knowledge from other sources - they gives a lof of links and articles.
By Sepax N•
Jun 19, 2020
By Потапов Д А•
Apr 26, 2020
That is such a dazzling, peerless course. I adore this professor. She is such a highbrow and gorgeous personality. I investigated the best knowledge in my life.
By Evelyn K•
Mar 23, 2018
Great couse, i Highly recommend cause theres not only theorical advice but also pratical knwldge that can be applied for services.
By OUSSA M•
Dec 14, 2018
Un cours excellent à jour et présenté par un prof grand pédagogue, Merci aux réalisateurs et à l'université Yonsei.
By carolina v•
May 10, 2018
Excelente para hacerse una idea de lo distinto que es el sector hospitalario dentro del mundo de los servicios.
By ANA M G R•
Jun 14, 2019
Easy to lean, very clear concepts. The teacher was friendly and deliver the information very nicely
By Ambra-Georgia A•
Apr 15, 2020
a very good course that will help me a lot throughout my future desired career! Thank you so mucn!
By RODRIGO M T•
Aug 1, 2020
It is a fairly well explained course, with a correct number of examples. Highly recommended.
By Samuel B•
Mar 27, 2021
I enjoyed this course because the information is clear and insightful. What makes it more effective and useful is that I took it as part of the International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth Specialization. Maybe If you take this course alone, it will be ok, but not as complete as when you do the whole program. I recommend it either way.