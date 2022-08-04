About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

To be successful in this course, you will need to understand the basic structure of a hospitality organization.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

To be successful in this course, you will need to understand the basic structure of a hospitality organization.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1: Introduction to HR, Job Analysis, and Design

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 10 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Planning, Recruiting, and Talent Selection

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 66 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Module 3: Orientation, Socialization, and Culture

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 16 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: Training and Development

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder