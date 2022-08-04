This course is an introduction to motivation, leadership, communications, decision making, and leading people through effective management of human resources (HR), ethics, social responsibility, and managing consumer experiences in the hospitality industry by examining service-driven management foundations.
University of North Texas
To be successful in this course, you will need to understand the basic structure of a hospitality organization.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Introduction to HR, Job Analysis, and Design
In our first module, we will discuss descriptions and functions of Human Resources departments, specifically within hospitality organizations. (Human Resources will often be abbreviated as HR in this course - this is also how the industry refers to Human Resources.)
Module 2: Planning, Recruiting, and Talent Selection
In this module, we will continue to learn about best practices for planning for proper staffing levels and recruiting the best talent.
Module 3: Orientation, Socialization, and Culture
In this module, we will discover the importance of selecting the right talent for a hospitality organization and review important strategies designed to increase the likelihood of success when selecting people for a job.
Module 4: Training and Development
In this module, we examine training programs and employee performance appraisals.
