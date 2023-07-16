University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Global Impact: Multiculturalism
Maria Rodas

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, you will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course. We will also explore the concept of multiculturalism, its increasing influence in the global marketplace, and the challenges and opportunities it presents. Through case studies and real-world examples, you will understand the importance of multicultural consumers, the need for cultural competence, and the impact of successful and unsuccessful multicultural marketing strategies.

9 videos7 readings7 quizzes1 plugin

This module dives into understanding and effectively engaging with key multicultural consumer segments in developed markets. Participants will gain insights into the Hispanic-American, Asian-American, and Black or African-American markets, exploring their unique characteristics and successful marketing campaigns. The module extends to examine multicultural consumer segments in Europe and Asia, and the significance of subcultures within these diverse markets. By focusing on the demographics, values, and beliefs of each segment, learners will be able to design marketing strategies that resonate with these diverse audiences.

5 videos2 readings4 quizzes

In this module, participants delve into targeted marketing and branding strategies for multicultural consumers. Centered around the United States' multicultural context, the module shares insights applicable to other multicultural groups. The three lessons explore a variety of marketing approaches to resonate with multicultural consumers, delve into the nuances of bilingual advertising, and unpack the concept of branding for bicultural consumers. With real-life examples illustrating each concept, the module equips participants with the tools to develop effective marketing and branding strategies for multicultural audiences.

4 videos2 readings4 quizzes1 peer review

This module unpacks the complexities of managing multicultural teams in the workplace. Distinguishing between cross-cultural and multicultural teams, the module emphasizes the unique perspectives that multicultural individuals contribute to the professional setting. By exploring the power of embracing multicultural identity, fostering cultural flexibility, enhancing communication, and resolving conflicts, participants learn to develop an effective plan for leading multicultural teams. Filled with practical insights, real-life examples, and inspirational anecdotes, the module demonstrates how to harness multicultural strengths to foster a dynamic, inclusive work environment.

6 videos4 readings5 quizzes1 plugin

Maria Rodas
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
