Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

신재생 에너지에 대한 관심이 있고 고등학교 과정의 대수학을 어느정도 알고 계신 분이라면 누구나 수강하실 수 있습니다.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • 신재생 에너지 및 전기의 주요 물리적 특성을 이해합니다.

  • 여러분은 풍력, 태양열, 기타 주요 신재생 에너지 기술의 장점과 단점을 평가할 수 있는 지식을 얻을 수 있습니다.

  • 신재생 에너지 저장 기술을 평가하고 대안을 권장할 수 있습니다.

Beginner Level

신재생 에너지에 대한 관심이 있고 고등학교 과정의 대수학을 어느정도 알고 계신 분이라면 누구나 수강하실 수 있습니다.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
Korean

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

에너지의 기본 원리

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 61 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

풍력 에너지

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 64 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

태양 에너지

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 46 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

기타 신재생 에너지 기술

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 87 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

