신재생 에너지는 세계에서 가장 빠르게 성장하는 산업 중 하나로, 국제 에너지 지속 가능성 목표를 달성하기 위해 매년 수십억 달러를 투자하고 있습니다. 이 강의는 풍력, 태양열과 같은 중요한 신재생 에너지 기술을 이해하고 효율적으로 사용할 수 있는 탄탄한 기반을 제공합니다. 또한 양수식 수력 발전, 배터리, 수소와 같이 중요한 에너지 저장 기술을 잘 이해할 수 있습니다.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
신재생 에너지에 대한 관심이 있고 고등학교 과정의 대수학을 어느정도 알고 계신 분이라면 누구나 수강하실 수 있습니다.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
Korean
What you will learn
신재생 에너지 및 전기의 주요 물리적 특성을 이해합니다.
여러분은 풍력, 태양열, 기타 주요 신재생 에너지 기술의 장점과 단점을 평가할 수 있는 지식을 얻을 수 있습니다.
신재생 에너지 저장 기술을 평가하고 대안을 권장할 수 있습니다.
Beginner Level
신재생 에너지에 대한 관심이 있고 고등학교 과정의 대수학을 어느정도 알고 계신 분이라면 누구나 수강하실 수 있습니다.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
Korean
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
에너지의 기본 원리
3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 61 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
풍력 에너지
3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 64 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
태양 에너지
2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 46 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
기타 신재생 에너지 기술
3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 87 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
