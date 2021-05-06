HA
Aug 21, 2021
Its the best course for my further studies and I have learnt so many things from this course. Thank you coursera for providing us such a good exposure to such courses for our further growth.
RM
Sep 18, 2021
I have lean a lot from this course and that was so accurate
By Richard J T•
May 6, 2021
This course was designed to aid the management of business activities of especially multinational companies that have offices in foreign countries. The course has imparted me with various skills which include operational management, risk assessment, chain supply management, Hedging, global logistic management, international finance. I can boldly work in a multinational company without a hitch. Thanks to this course that has equipped me with the knowledge of international business operations.
By Jiahui W•
Dec 2, 2021
Nice overview of all sides of an internaitonal business and I think a well-rounded coverage of businesses in general. Glad for each module there's a clear break-down of information into different lectures and always followed by real-life examples as well as useful reading material recommendations. Very informative yet not too stressful for someone like me who is tryign to kickstart understanding in the field.
By Hardik a•
Aug 22, 2021
Its the best course for my further studies and I have learnt so many things from this course. Thank you coursera for providing us such a good exposure to such courses for our further growth.
By rushabh m•
Sep 19, 2021
I have lean a lot from this course and that was so accurate
By Edi A E•
Mar 18, 2022
excelente el curso 🥳lo recomiendo totalmente
By nd d•
Nov 16, 2021
Thank you! Great course
By Ai C•
Jun 10, 2021
The content is good simple to learn about basic knowledge. Some of reading assignment is Wikipedia. I understand Wikipedia is useful but still doubt about credibility. I think it's better to refer to articles, thesis, or credible website.
But again, there are some mistakes on quiz again. I reported them as problems using the tool on Cousera.
By Juan D T P•
Dec 20, 2021
Cumple con el objetico de contextualizar y brindar una perspectiva técnica sobre lo que implica la operación de negocios internacionales.