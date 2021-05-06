Chevron Left
Back to International Business Operations

Learner Reviews & Feedback for International Business Operations by University of Colorado Boulder

4.9
stars
47 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

This course provides learners with a solid foundation in international supply, logistics, and foreign currency exchange. Foreign exchange is included in this course since it plays such an important role in planning and executing international operations. The first half of the course reviews critical roles that supply chain management, sourcing, logistics, and transportation play in contemporary global business. In the second half, the focus shifts to foreign currency exchange risks and methods for mitigating those risks, both financial and non-financial....

Top reviews

HA

Aug 21, 2021

Its the best course for my further studies and I have learnt so many things from this course. Thank you coursera for providing us such a good exposure to such courses for our further growth.

RM

Sep 18, 2021

I have lean a lot from this course and that was so accurate

Filter by:

1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for International Business Operations

By Richard J T

May 6, 2021

This course was designed to aid the management of business activities of especially multinational companies that have offices in foreign countries. The course has imparted me with various skills which include operational management, risk assessment, chain supply management, Hedging, global logistic management, international finance. I can boldly work in a multinational company without a hitch. Thanks to this course that has equipped me with the knowledge of international business operations.

By Jiahui W

Dec 2, 2021

Nice overview of all sides of an internaitonal business and I think a well-rounded coverage of businesses in general. Glad for each module there's a clear break-down of information into different lectures and always followed by real-life examples as well as useful reading material recommendations. Very informative yet not too stressful for someone like me who is tryign to kickstart understanding in the field.

By Hardik a

Aug 22, 2021

Its the best course for my further studies and I have learnt so many things from this course. Thank you coursera for providing us such a good exposure to such courses for our further growth.

By rushabh m

Sep 19, 2021

I have lean a lot from this course and that was so accurate

By Edi A E

Mar 18, 2022

​excelente el curso 🥳lo recomiendo totalmente

By nd d

Nov 16, 2021

Thank you! Great course

By Ai C

Jun 10, 2021

The content is good simple to learn about basic knowledge. Some of reading assignment is Wikipedia. I understand Wikipedia is useful but still doubt about credibility. I think it's better to refer to articles, thesis, or credible website.

But again, there are some mistakes on quiz again. I reported them as problems using the tool on Cousera.

By Juan D T P

Dec 20, 2021

Cumple con el objetico de contextualizar y brindar una perspectiva técnica sobre lo que implica la operación de negocios internacionales.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder