Henrique Correa, PhD is the Steinmetz Professor of Operations and Supply Chain Management at the Rollins College’s Crummer Graduate School of Business. Professor Correa previously taught at the FGV Business School and at the University of São Paulo (both in Brazil). He has also served visiting appointments at FIA Business School (Brazil), MIP Business School, Politecnico di Milano (Italy), IPADE Business School (Mexico), Porto Business School (Portugal), the University of Warwick Business School (UK), IESA (Venezuela), IE Business School (Spain), among other institutions. His research interests include global supply chain management, flexible operations and operations research. He has published in academic journals including the International Journal of Operations and Production Management, Operational Research, European Journal of Operational Research, Expert Systems and Applications, Applied Soft Computing, Journal of Modeling in Management, International Journal of Operational Research, International Journal of Logistics Systems Management, International Journal of Logistics Economics and Globalization, among others. Correa has a number of research and teaching awards and has authored and co-authored twelve books and textbooks in the fields of operations strategy, service operations, operations management and global supply chain management. He has also consulted with many multinational companies such as Unilever, Diageo, Heineken, Ferrero, General Motors, 3M, Hewlett-Packard, Embraer, Brazil Foods, Natura & Co., Monsanto/ Bayer, Beiersdorf and Pepsico.