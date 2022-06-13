Participants will learn to optimize operations, enhance productivity, and address real-world challenges through strategic planning and effective implementation. The curriculum combines theoretical knowledge with practical applications to equip learners with the skills needed for successful operations management in various industries.
Operations Management
This course is part of Supply Chain & Operations Specialization
Taught in English
There are 5 modules in this course
Little’s law allows for the quick calculation of throughput times, throughput rates and inventories in operations, the system’s approach allows for the structuring of process analysis
The trade-off analysis framework helps operations to keep focused, the importance performance matrix allows for the establishment of strategic priorities in operations, the content analysis (objectives x decision areas) allows for defining priorities of operations decisions aligned with the operations strategy
Value prism helps design and manage resources in service operations; Queuing theory helps design service systems; Revenue management helps define pricing and capacity allocation decisions in services; the 5-gap model allows for identifying the root causes of service problems
The principles of the Theory of Constraints allows for the identification and management of bottlenecks in operations systems; the ToC continuous improvement process allows for the ToC to be continually applied for operations improvement
Process analysis concepts and tools, Quality management concepts and tools.
