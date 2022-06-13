Fundação Instituto de Administração
Operations Management
Fundação Instituto de Administração

Operations Management

This course is part of Supply Chain & Operations Specialization

Taught in English

Henrique Luiz Correa

Instructor: Henrique Luiz Correa

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level
Some related experience required
21 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

23 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level
Some related experience required
21 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Supply Chain & Operations Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

Little’s law allows for the quick calculation of throughput times, throughput rates and inventories in operations, the system’s approach allows for the structuring of process analysis

What's included

5 videos5 readings5 quizzes

The trade-off analysis framework helps operations to keep focused, the importance performance matrix allows for the establishment of strategic priorities in operations, the content analysis (objectives x decision areas) allows for defining priorities of operations decisions aligned with the operations strategy

What's included

5 videos4 readings5 quizzes

Value prism helps design and manage resources in service operations; Queuing theory helps design service systems; Revenue management helps define pricing and capacity allocation decisions in services; the 5-gap model allows for identifying the root causes of service problems

What's included

6 videos4 readings4 quizzes

The principles of the Theory of Constraints allows for the identification and management of bottlenecks in operations systems; the ToC continuous improvement process allows for the ToC to be continually applied for operations improvement

What's included

6 videos4 readings5 quizzes

Process analysis concepts and tools, Quality management concepts and tools.

What's included

5 videos4 readings4 quizzes

Instructor

Henrique Luiz Correa
Fundação Instituto de Administração
2 Courses161 learners

Offered by

Fundação Instituto de Administração

Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Essentials? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions