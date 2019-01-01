Profile

Eric Bradlow

Professor of Marketing, Statistics, and Education, Chairperson, Wharton Marketing Department, Vice Dean and Director, Wharton Doctoral Program, Co-Director, Wharton Customer Analytics Initiative

    Professor Eric T. Bradlow is the K.P. Chao Professor, Professor of Marketing, Statistics and Education, Vice-Dean and Director of Wharton Doctoral Programs, and Co-Director of the Wharton Customer Analytics Initiative. An applied statistician, Professor Bradlow uses high-powered statistical models to solve problems on everything from Internet search engines to product assortment issues. Specifically, his research interests include Bayesian modeling, statistical computing, and developing new methodology for unique data structures with application to business problems. Eric was recently named a fellow of the American Statistical Association, American Educational Research Association, is past chair of the American Statistical Association Section on Statistics in Marketing, past Editor-in-Chief of Marketing Science, is a past statistical fellow of Bell Labs, and worked at DuPont Corporation's Corporate Marketing and Business Research Division and the Educational Testing Service.

    Courses

    Customer Analytics

