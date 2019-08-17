About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Business Analytics Specialization
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Predictive Analytics
  • Customer Analytics
  • Regression Analysis
  • Marketing Performance Measurement And Management
Instructors

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction to Customer Analytics

Week 2

Descriptive Analytics

Week 3

Predictive Analytics

Week 4

Prescriptive Analytics

