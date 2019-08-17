Data about our browsing and buying patterns are everywhere. From credit card transactions and online shopping carts, to customer loyalty programs and user-generated ratings/reviews, there is a staggering amount of data that can be used to describe our past buying behaviors, predict future ones, and prescribe new ways to influence future purchasing decisions. In this course, four of Wharton’s top marketing professors will provide an overview of key areas of customer analytics: descriptive analytics, predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics, and their application to real-world business practices including Amazon, Google, and Starbucks to name a few. This course provides an overview of the field of analytics so that you can make informed business decisions. It is an introduction to the theory of customer analytics, and is not intended to prepare learners to perform customer analytics.
This course is part of the Business Analytics Specialization
- Predictive Analytics
- Customer Analytics
- Regression Analysis
- Marketing Performance Measurement And Management
Eric BradlowProfessor of Marketing, Statistics, and Education, Chairperson, Wharton Marketing Department, Vice Dean and Director, Wharton Doctoral Program, Co-Director, Wharton Customer Analytics Initiative
Peter FaderProfessor of Marketing and Co-Director of the Wharton Customer Analytics Initiative
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
What is Customer Analytics? How is this course structured? What will I learn in this course? What will I learn in the Business Analytics Specialization? These short videos will give you an overview of this course and the specialization; the substantive lectures begin in Week 2.
Once you’ve collected and interpreted data, what do you do with it? In this module, you’ll learn how to take the next step: how to use data about actions in the past to make to make predictions about actions in the future. You’ll examine the main tools used to predict behavior, and learn how to determine which tool is right for which decision purposes. Additionally, you’ll learn the language and the frameworks for making predictions of future behavior. At the end of this module, you’ll be able to determine what kinds of predictions you can make to create future strategies, understand the most powerful techniques for predictive models including regression analysis, and be prepared to take full advantage of analytics to create effective data-driven business decisions.
How do you turn data into action? In this module, you’ll learn how prescriptive analytics provide recommendations for actions you can take to achieve your business goals. First, you’ll explore how to ask the right questions, how to define your objectives, and how to optimize for success. You’ll also examine critical examples of prescriptive models, including how quantity is impacted by price, how to maximize revenue, how to maximize profits, and how to best use online advertising. By the end of this module, you’ll be able to define a problem, define a good objective, and explore models for optimization which take competition into account, so that you can write prescriptions for data-driven actions that create success for your company or business.
This course includes a comprehensive overview of the all the basic models that are used to analyze data concerning customer behavior. The real-life examples made it easier to relate to those theories.
The course is very good. I have learned a lot from the course. A lot of interesting topics and help me to under the marketing. I will for sure continue learning more courses from this specialization.
The course is very useful and opened a whole new set of interests for me. I'll keep learning and digging into customer analytics for sure, I can see it's a very valuable set of skills and knowledge.
This was my first course on coursera and i think it was definitely worth spending time. This was my first step towards analytics and this course has helped me gain insights about customer analytics.
About the Business Analytics Specialization
This Specialization provides an introduction to big data analytics for all business professionals, including those with no prior analytics experience. You’ll learn how data analysts describe, predict, and inform business decisions in the specific areas of marketing, human resources, finance, and operations, and you’ll develop basic data literacy and an analytic mindset that will help you make strategic decisions based on data. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll apply your skills to interpret a real-world data set and make appropriate business strategy recommendations.
