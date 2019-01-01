Professor Ron Berman is an assistant professor of marketing at the Wharton School. He focuses his research on online marketing, marketing analytics and the marketing actions of startup firms. His recent research looks at how advertisers incorrectly attribute sales to online advertising which results in suboptimal campaigns, and how search engine optimization (SEO) may improve search engine results contrary to common belief. Ron’s previous experience includes working on Internet and Media investments as a venture capitalist at Carmel Ventures, and developing software for the IDF. Currently Ron mentors startups at the UpWest Labs accelerator and spends time meeting and advising young entrepreneurs.