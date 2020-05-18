Are your customers at the centre of your organisation’s strategy? An understanding of marketing analytics, the core component of this course, is crucial to serving your customers well. Through structured learning activities (video lectures, quizzes, discussion prompts, industry interviews and written assessments) this course will teach you what to measure – and how – in order to maximise customer value. Rapid advancements in technology mean more powerful data and analytics can inform marketing decisions. However, multiple touchpoints across the customer journey make it increasingly difficult to measure effectiveness. You will develop an understanding of traditional and digital marketing metrics and what questions they answer, as well as how to achieve a single integrated view of the customer. You’ll experiment with behaviour and predictive analytics to develop marketing that delivers customers the right product via the right channel at the right time.
Analyse the concept of customer value and its importance to an organisation.
Explore the types of customer data that are collected, both by traditional and digital methods.
Examine the tools used and determine what works best to solve which problem.
Use customer data to both understand the current situation and develop and drive strategy.
Macquarie University
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
The primacy of customer value
You know how much of your product/service you’re selling (hopefully), but do you understand how each customer fits into the mix? Businesses need to move from a product-centric model to a customer-centric model as changes in society and technology place more power in the customer’s hands. This week you will learn about the importance of valuing your customers – and how to uncover that value.
Types of customer data
Once you understand the importance of customer value, you will want to get your hands on all the data you can about your customers, to help you decide how best to serve them. However, beware: Not all customer data is equal. This week you will learn about the importance of balance. - Balancing how easy it is to gather and analyse against its relevance to your business. +-Balancing the relevance/importance of data you could or should be gathering against the cost of obtaining that data. Finding the balance between relying on the types of data you’ve always used against the promises made about data obtained by digital means. Working out how to weigh up the relative usefulness and importance of disparate types of data.
Tools for analysing customer data
Unless you’re working for a large multinational firm, it’s highly likely that the cost of gathering and analysing the optimal amount of relevant customer data is more than you can afford. However, there are many cloud-based, software as a service (SAAS) tools available that make robust analysis achievable. This week we will explore the types of tools used by both large and small businesses for customer data and analysis and identify which questions will help you determine which ones are most relevant to you.
Combining tools for meaningful insight
Once you have decided which types of customer data are relevant, achievable and affordable, and then gathered all the information on customers that you can, how do you turn it into something useful (for both you and your customer)? This week we explore how to combine different forms of data to create a meaningful picture of your customers. Using the customer-centric frameworks developed earlier in this unit, we consider how to best understand your customers, what they want, and how you can re-tool your business to meet their needs.
Very helpful course ..... i think everyone should opt for this course
Excellent course! I learned a lot about the markets and the importance of the Customers and as well of course about the Big Data.
some material about social media marketing, is no longer relevant to current market
I learned a lot from the course Thanks for teaching! It is very useful.
Being financially and data-literate is a requirement of all effective leaders. This includes the ability to analyse data and harness its value, as well as to leverage these skills to become a future-focused business leader. In four themed courses, this specialisation will: teach you that financial literacy is a required capability for every business leader (Know Your Numbers 1); provide you with a foundational understanding of how to manage your organisation’s finances effectively (Know Your Numbers 2); equip you with tools to analyse data and generate market insights (Generate Insights); and explore what to measure to maximise customer value (Know Your Customers).
