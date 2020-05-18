About this Course

9,003 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Analysing: Numeric and digital literacies Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Analyse the concept of customer value and its importance to an organisation.

  • Explore the types of customer data that are collected, both by traditional and digital methods.

  • Examine the tools used and determine what works best to solve which problem.

  • Use customer data to both understand the current situation and develop and drive strategy.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Analysing: Numeric and digital literacies Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Macquarie University

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Global Master of Business Administration (Global MBA) from Macquarie University. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The primacy of customer value

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Types of customer data

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Tools for analysing customer data

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Combining tools for meaningful insight

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MARKETING ANALYTICS: KNOW YOUR CUSTOMERS

View all reviews

About the Analysing: Numeric and digital literacies Specialization

Analysing: Numeric and digital literacies

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder