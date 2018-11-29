ND
Jan 30, 2019
Though I have worked on Customer Analytics with my previous work experiences and also on Surveys etc at George Brown College Canada, this module was more than insightful. Lots of learning to learn eh!
MA
Aug 4, 2020
This course includes a comprehensive overview of the all the basic models that are used to analyze data concerning customer behavior. The real-life examples made it easier to relate to those theories.
By Vinod D T•
Nov 29, 2018
The course talks about various techniques and methodologies. But does not get into details. For example, churn analysis. They talk about churn analysis but does not get into the details on how to perform a churn analysis.
By Apoorv K•
May 11, 2018
Good as an introductory course for customer analytics.
If you are completely new to analytics in general, this might be a good course to start with. However, if you have some prior exposure, you might not learn anything substantial. This was supposed to be a five week course, but I was able to complete it in less than seven days.
How this course can be improved:
I wish that the course included more quantitative elements. I wish that the course included some assignments for the students to actually develop and run some models.
By Tariq H•
Sep 5, 2017
Theoretical
By Raul•
Jan 12, 2019
Good survey of the topic but only focused on B2C. If that were my focus, I'd give it a higher rating. I was hoping for insights on B2B as that is my field, even if only a short video to address differences/similarities/peculiarities.
By Efe E•
Feb 9, 2019
I would like to hear more about models especialy predictive one but all the things about models are bullshit. They generaly talk about demand curve which is a lesson of a economics more than customer analytics. They should choose more appropriate example. Moreover, I expect to see at least the type of models and where it is used generally. It was a waste of time. That's why I am not gonna take other modules. Adios !
By Shruti S•
Nov 14, 2016
Amazing course for even beginners in the field of customer analytics. Highly recommend to do this course for enhancing the analytical skills. Examples and case studies explains the concept very well.
By Anne V•
Sep 11, 2016
I really enjoyed the class. Analytics are such an important part of today's understanding of the customer but have other uses even beyond that. Professor Fader has really great insight on the subect.
By ayush a•
Apr 6, 2017
Perfect Course for those who want to inquire insight and knowledge of how tons of data that we generate in our day to day life is being utilized by big organizations in optimizing their productivity.
By Srinivasa R K J•
Jun 28, 2016
Hi,
I have enrolled into the Curriculum with aspirations of becoming expert in the field of Business Analytics. So, frankly, I took a calculated decision/question/probability regarding how much it would be beneficial and how much I will be knowledgeable by the time I complete the certification program.
Now that I just completed my my very 1st course, Customer Analytics, I got answer to my question that my money, my time and efforts I have put is ABSOLUTELY worth and more than that I become knowledgeable in the domain.
Especially the respected professors Mr. Iyengar, Mr. Peter Fader, Mr. Eric and Mr. Ron have explained each concept in a very vert understandable way. The way or the navigation, introduction to the subject, the problem, explanation, breakdown of the solution and conclusion and their applications with business cases and scenarios are too good.
Now, I feel very confident and CAN confidently say that my basics, foundation in Customer Analytics are very strong and I can apply them to any tool, any scenario, any domain and for any problem in a any situation.
Thanks to my Professors.
Regards
By Tiffany T•
Jul 28, 2019
Wow! This was so insightful into how our social media and daily habits are used. I don't like feeling like a sheep, so this awareness is appreciated. I'm still trying to design how I could apply this to my Trade.
By Md. A B A•
Aug 5, 2020
By Portia T J•
Feb 3, 2020
The course is very good. I have learned a lot from the course. A lot of interesting topics and help me to under the marketing. I will for sure continue learning more courses from this specialization.
By Stephen S•
Jul 15, 2020
The material was good, but quizzes are riddled with issues.
By DPS•
Mar 14, 2021
Entry level discussion on Customer Analytics. Some of the material is a bit dated.
By Clifford N D•
Dec 12, 2020
Basic course on customer analytics, was expecting a little more advanced content looking at the course content and structure.
By Dom A•
Apr 21, 2020
Although several statistical terms may be confusing underway, a simple Google search can supplement you with understanding them. Other than that, minimal typographical/technological errors may be experienced in the course. All of the professors did an amazing job in mapping out possible points of interest, and did well in explaining concepts clearly. Descriptive Analytics was the standout lesson here that really encompassed various fields and mentioned useful apps to use in real life projects. Meanwhile on the learning side, data analysis is, of course, tricky for those without prior knowledge so although this is deemed as a Beginner-level course, do be ready to Google up some things along the way. Overall, the course is a great path to equipping yourself with managerial skills in predictive analytics through the use of data-driven studies.
By Paulius P•
Jul 30, 2019
Insightful and a great introduction to a very complex topic. Probably would recommend having a grasp of statistical analysis before starting (not required) as it would help understand some of the concepts better.
By hemalshah21•
Feb 5, 2020
An excellent course to understand the value of data, how companies are collecting and harnessing their data an efficiently applying AI/ML concepts to provide better services and products to their customers.
By Francisco A O A•
Mar 7, 2016
Excellent couse on "Customer Analytics", my first ever. Excellent teaching quality and the video-lectures are with the Wharton stamp. I am excited to complete the "Business Analytics Specialization".
By Noel D•
Jan 31, 2019
By Suparno B•
Jul 27, 2019
Brilliant Course !! Loved going through all the materials and the lectures !!
By Akshay K•
Oct 7, 2018
Very Detailed course on Customer Analytics. And it presented quite a few case studies too, to understand the concepts better. But I felt that a hands on experience of applying Customer Analytics to a problem in a step wise fashion would have cemented the knowledge gained by this course.
By Sanjay D•
Dec 27, 2021
Good High Level Introductions to several important concepts. I wish the course included more practice examples and models for true hands-on-learning. If you add more practice exercises, and share for instance details on how to include churn in the CLV example, this would make the course more appealing. Also, there should be a way for students to ask weekly questions from instructors or teaching assistants. The forums are pretty much unmoderated. With that said, I learned a number of important marketing and analytics concepts, and am looking forward to applying them in real work.
By Pinks S•
Dec 23, 2021
At this point, this course feels a little out of date (6+ years old). Given the emphasis on "cutting edge approaches", it's especially noticeable. It'd be great to see Coursera update the content. Would also like to see richer projects built into the content.
By Jason M•
Mar 17, 2021
Covered some important foundation topics quickly to properly synch in with examples etc. and the last week of content was outdated from 2015 because so much has changed in last 6 years.