Profile

Ian Nichols

Language Specialist

Bio

Ian Nichols has been a language specialist at the University of Pennsylvania since January, 2012. In this role, he teaches a variety of general and specialized courses, including English for science and business English. His interests include grammar, vocabulary, and academic writing. He has served as a mentor for many students in the TESOL program at Penn’s Graduate School of Education. Before coming to the English Language Programs at Penn, Ian taught academic English at Seoul National University and Missouri State University. He also taught writing courses for native English speakers at Missouri State University and worked in short-term programs in Colombia and Switzerland. Ian holds a graduate certificate in TESOL and an MA in English literature from Missouri State University.

Courses

English for Media Literacy

