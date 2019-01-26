About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Grammar
  • Media Analysis
  • English Language
  • Media Literacy
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Unit 1: Introduction to Media Literacy

8 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 47 min), 8 readings, 12 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

9 hours to complete

Unit 2: Types of Media: Traditional vs. Social

9 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 46 min), 9 readings, 13 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Unit 3: Advertising

8 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 53 min), 9 readings, 12 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Bias in the Media

7 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 44 min), 8 readings, 10 quizzes

