About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 35 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • English Grammar
  • Nanotechnology
  • English Language
  • Solar Energy

Beginner Level
Approx. 35 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Unit 1: Is the Earth Getting Warmer?

7 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 46 min), 8 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Unit 2: The Greenhouse Effect

7 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 43 min), 9 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

The Impacts of Climate Change on our World

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 45 min), 8 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Discovering Cleaner Energy Sources to Power the World

7 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 45 min), 10 readings, 9 quizzes

