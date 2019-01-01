Jack Sullivan is the Director if Programs at the University of Pennsylvania English Language Programs (ELP). Jack has been working and teaching at the ELP since September 1999. Before coming to the ELP, Jack lived in Omiya City, Japan for five years where he taught in a private English language school. Jack has taught English for a variety of specific purposes at Penn. For example; he has taught courses for business executives, graduate students in the sciences and professional soccer players. Jack has an M.S.Ed. TESOL from the University of Pennsylvania and a BA from Loras College. He is a past member of TESOL International’s Standards Committee and a current member of the Executive Board for EnglishUSA.