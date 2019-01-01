Profile

Jack Sullivan

Director of Programs

Bio

Jack Sullivan is the Director if Programs at the University of Pennsylvania English Language Programs (ELP). Jack has been working and teaching at the ELP since September 1999. Before coming to the ELP, Jack lived in Omiya City, Japan for five years where he taught in a private English language school. Jack has taught English for a variety of specific purposes at Penn. For example; he has taught courses for business executives, graduate students in the sciences and professional soccer players. Jack has an M.S.Ed. TESOL from the University of Pennsylvania and a BA from Loras College. He is a past member of TESOL International’s Standards Committee and a current member of the Executive Board for EnglishUSA.

Courses

English for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder