Alyssa Swanson is the Intensive Program Manager for the English Language Programs at the University of Pennsylvania. In her position, Ms. Swanson oversees the day-to-day operations of the Intensive English program, which consists of nearly 40 courses and 8 levels of proficiency --from beginner to advanced. Ms. Swanson has worked in international education for over seven years, with experience in managing programs abroad, organizing and facilitating international student and service-learning programs, student advising, and teaching. Her passion is working with international students who are learning English. Ms. Swanson loves to travel and likes to spend her time off visiting new countries and cultures. She has studied with a host family in Seville, Spain, and has worked abroad in both London, England and Thessaloniki, Greece. Ms. Swanson holds an M.S.Ed in TESOL from Temple University and a B.A. in Spanish and a B.A. in Public Relations/Advertising from Penn State University.