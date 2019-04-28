TL
Mar 14, 2021
Great for the intermediate learner. You would find new terminologies in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The materials are easy to be understood and the teachers are communicative.
EC
Sep 25, 2020
I would like to take this opportunity to express my appreciation to our instructors, Mr Jack and Ms Alyssa for an enjoyable course on STEM!\n\nIt was a very good learning experience!\n\nThank you!
By Evens D•
Apr 28, 2019
I find the course to be valuable. Video lectures were engaging and very good quality. Practice examples and quizzes were pointed and relevant. The consequence of all this is that I learned a great deal about global warming and gained valuable insights about what we can, and should do to curb some of it's negative impacts. Otherwise, the consequences of inaction is far too great.
By Learning W M U Z•
Apr 8, 2018
Great efforts are done to design the course.It was really effective and informative course.It was amazing to know about different renewable resources and technologies discussed in the course.
By Sarchiya O•
Sep 15, 2017
Nice course, not only for learning English, also to be familiar with causes and effects of Climate Change in our world, and the new sources for creating renewable energy.
By QUAN M N•
Jul 25, 2021
I would like to express my gratitude to Coursera and Penn University that give me useful lessons to improve my learning skills and upgrade more knowledge in the fields for my future.
By Mohamed H A•
Jul 20, 2018
A very fruitful course in knowledge and language.
I also benefit from the style you use on your videos .
I use some sites such as quizlet.
I got 92.4 % . Thank you very much.
By Liu R•
May 20, 2019
I've not used MOOC for a long time as well as English, so I took this course as my comeback bufferin. It fulfilled my purpose as the the English taught here is clear and without stress (you can speed up the video whenever you want), to add to that it taught me a lot of knowledge about climate change and scientific findings new to me. The citing skills and reference standards are things I'd always wanted to learn. All in all, it's of great help to me.
By João M S d N•
Jan 14, 2018
Uau !! Adorei fazer esse curso. Foi uma experiência muito empolgante. Quero fazer outros. Não me sentia preparado , ou estava com medo de não dar conta, mas a partir da 3ª semana comecei a ler com mais autonomia os textos e entender os áudios. Foi uma ótima experiência que tive e aprendi muito. Esse mês de janeiro não possuo recurso para pagar o certificado mas gostaria de comprar o curso mais para frente se for possível. Realmente estou encantado com a plataforma.
By Donato R•
Jul 6, 2017
Great course! You can learn about modal verbs, intensifiers, present progressive and much more very easily. And is important too to know the methods and techniques for write a scientific article.
By Pia L G•
Dec 26, 2020
The course is very information and is set at your pace. It also extensively dives into what causes climate change, its impact as well as the steps that we could to help mitigate the problem.
By Eleanor P C•
Sep 26, 2020
By Deepak U•
Mar 25, 2019
It was good course. Great concepts of emerging science. Reading and Writing Scientific literature was impressive.
By Aness N•
Apr 15, 2019
I have learned a lot about climate change and improved my English
By Nguyễn P•
Apr 11, 2019
This is a great course, will asked my family member to enroll
By Tonny•
Mar 14, 2021
By wassila B•
Jan 22, 2020
This corse was amazing thank you so much
By yuri m p c•
May 1, 2019
very useful, for life, for job, for all
By gowtham•
Apr 9, 2019
Well constructed course for beginners.
By Srijan S•
Aug 23, 2019
Solar energy is radiant light and heat from the Sun that is harnessed using a range of ever-evolving technologies such as solar heating, photovoltaics, solar thermal energy, solar architecture, molten salt power plants and artificial photosynthesis.[1][2]
It is an important source of renewable energy and its technologies are broadly characterized as either passive solar or active solar depending on how they capture and distribute solar energy or convert it into solar power. Active solar techniques include the use of photovoltaic systems, concentrated solar power and solar water heating to harness the energy. Passive solar techniques include orienting a building to the Sun, selecting materials with favorable thermal mass or light-dispersing properties, and designing spaces that naturally circulate air.
The large magnitude of solar energy available makes it a highly appealing source of electricity. The United Nations Development Programme in its 2000 World Energy Assessment found that the annual potential of solar energy was 1,575–49,837 exajoules(EJ). This is several times larger than the total world energy consumption, which was 559.8 EJ in 2012.[3][4]
By Ana M•
Apr 19, 2020
This course is very interactive with different videos, texts for reading, quizzes and games. Topic is very popular and they made perfect balance between learning English (grammar, tips for reading professional texts etc.) and about climate change. For this five weeks I have learned a lot and I really enjoy in it. I would recommend this course to everyone who are interested in environment, climate change, technology or just want to spread their knowledge and learn new things. It doesn't require a lot of time, but believe me - you will want to spend a lot of time in this course!
By Axi•
Dec 19, 2018
I am very grateful to the teachers Alyssa Swanson and Jack Sullivan for this excellent course!
All the material presented in the course is the highest quality, the explanations are clear and understandable, all videos are provided with a review of learning the material, all the tasks are perfectly prepared. In addition, most importantly - the relevance and importance of materials and the positive attitude of teachers! Made cool! Thank you very march.
By Whegang Y S•
Nov 11, 2018
I really enjoyed the course. All steps including videos and practice readings were useful. I learned the impact of climate change and how human could contribute in reducing the release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. I learned great on nanotechnology and how scientists are involved in testing new materials to increase the renewable energy system. And how new discoveries will change the human life across the world. Thank you!
By Emmanuel O•
May 12, 2020
The course was comprehensive in helping me understand how to approach science writing, especially in the area of climate change. Am confident this will help me a great deal in my work.
By Priyanka F P•
Apr 14, 2019
Excellent technical information!
By Gaurav M•
Mar 29, 2019
By Sakar C•
May 8, 2019
