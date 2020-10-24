Do you want to read and write better in English? Welcome to our course. The course consists of 6 units with different topics: art, man and nature, social issues, engineering and technology, psychology, economics and management. From this course, you will have a good knowledge of general academic English learning skills. We invite you to learn with our teachers and friends from different countries in the videos. Are you ready? Let’s go!
Art
Art in life
Man and Nature
human and nature
Social Issues
Hot issues in society
Engineering and Technology
engineering and technology
Thanks to coursera team and Tsinghua University for providing such course. I appreciate your effort by taking education seriously. Thanks
i like this course very much, because i have learned new topics from this course. and this course will help me to be fluent in english. And instructor was very clear in conversation.
About the Learn English Specialization
This specialization is intended for English as a Second Language Learners (elementary, intermediate, and advanced). No prior knowledge is required for these courses. Through 4 courses, Conversational English skills, Just Reading and Writing English 1, Just Reading and Writing English 2, and General Academic English, you will cover the following interesting topics in each course:
