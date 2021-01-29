Do you want to communicate with English speakers fluently? Welcome to our course. The course consists of 6 units with different topics: feelings, staying healthy, learning, university, cultural differences, and cities. From this course, you will have a good knowledge of primary English reading and writing skills in your daily life. We invite you to learn with our teachers and friends from different countries in the videos, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and Columbia. Are you ready? Let’s go!
Feelings
How do you feel today?
Staying Healthy
How to keep healthy?
Learning
How to be a learning master?
University
How to describe university life?
Great opportunity for students to improve their language skills and also to get good knowledges as well.👍🏼👏🏻
Interesting course and i have learned many new things.
Such a good learning experience.Received more knowledge.Can enhance our reading, speaking and listening skills through this course.
About the Learn English Specialization
This specialization is intended for English as a Second Language Learners (elementary, intermediate, and advanced). No prior knowledge is required for these courses. Through 4 courses, Conversational English skills, Just Reading and Writing English 1, Just Reading and Writing English 2, and General Academic English, you will cover the following interesting topics in each course:
