About this Course

62,197 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Learn English Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • introduce oneself, one’s job, one’s preferences (hobbies, likes and dislikes, etc.)

  • indicate one’s opinion about family, friendship, hometown, or jobs

  • continue a conversation with someone new from other countries

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Learn English Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Tsinghua University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(9,653 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

You Say, I Say

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 39 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The People in Your Life

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 60 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Eating in and Eating out

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 55 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Why Do You Want to Learn English

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 65 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CONVERSATIONAL ENGLISH SKILLS

View all reviews

About the Learn English Specialization

Learn English

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder