Do you want to communicate with English speakers fluently? Welcome to our course. The course consists of 6 units with different topics: meeting new people, the people in your life, eating in and eating out, the reason to learn English, good times and bad times, and hobbies. From this course, you will have a good knowledge of conversational English skills in your daily life. We invite you to learn with our teachers and friends from different countries in the videos, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and Columbia. Are you ready? Let’s go!
introduce oneself, one’s job, one’s preferences (hobbies, likes and dislikes, etc.)
indicate one’s opinion about family, friendship, hometown, or jobs
continue a conversation with someone new from other countries
You Say, I Say
Greetings
The People in Your Life
Interpersonal Communication
Eating in and Eating out
Eating culture
Why Do You Want to Learn English
English learning
This course will be very helpfull to those who want to speak English fluently. It also helpfull to improve listening skills in English.
I loved the course very much and it one of the best platform to learn more about English and a great course to improve your communication skills.
This course is very useful to learn conversational English. Topics, instructor were very nice. i am very happy after doing this course. Thanks Tsinghua University
It's very helpful because everyone was sharing their life experience and lifestyle. So this could help me to express myself in such ways.
This specialization is intended for English as a Second Language Learners (elementary, intermediate, and advanced). No prior knowledge is required for these courses. Through 4 courses, Conversational English skills, Just Reading and Writing English 1, Just Reading and Writing English 2, and General Academic English, you will cover the following interesting topics in each course:
