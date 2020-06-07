This lesson is part of a full course, Speak English Professionally: In Person, Online & On the Phone. Take this lesson to get a short tutorial on the learning objectives covered. To dive deeper into this topic, take the full course.
Lesson | Small Talk & Conversational VocabularyGeorgia Institute of Technology
About this Course
Offered by
Georgia Institute of Technology
The Georgia Institute of Technology is one of the nation's top research universities, distinguished by its commitment to improving the human condition through advanced science and technology.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Lesson | Small Talk & Conversational Vocabulary
This lesson is part of a full course, Speak English Professionally: In Person, Online & On the Phone. Take this lesson to get a short tutorial on the learning objectives covered. To dive deeper into this topic, take the full course. In this lesson, you will review professional conversational vocabulary.
Reviews
- 5 stars59.79%
- 4 stars21.88%
- 3 stars8.39%
- 2 stars2.79%
- 1 star7.12%
TOP REVIEWS FROM LESSON | SMALL TALK & CONVERSATIONAL VOCABULARY
It was helpful for my improvement of english level.
Good, but: 1) final quiz consists of only 1 question;\n\n2) Even after completing a final quiz the course is in progress and I don't see how to mark it completed.
This lesson is good for you, if you want to learn english
Gives good tips on how to start improving my communication skills through small talks.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.