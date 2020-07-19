PO
Apr 11, 2022
Simple stragiht forward guidance on how to better communicate with others. It was nice.
DL
Jun 7, 2020
Gives good tips on how to start improving my communication skills through small talks.
By Arifa S•
Jul 19, 2020
Its a amazing way to talk the another person... I just love to learn it
By FEBBYENTI T•
Sep 13, 2020
This lesson is good for you, if you want to learn english
By Dwenielle M R L•
Jun 8, 2020
By Ping C•
Sep 14, 2021
hi! I did everything, is that all? how can i be completed?
By pratiksha k•
Jul 13, 2020
I cannot view the contents of the lesson. Only the video is accessible. Nothing is shown in the readings section. I tried unenrolling and re enrolling. Nothing changed. This sucks because i was really excited for this one. Help me out please.
By Gretchen O•
Jun 5, 2020
I have completed all required tasks in the course but unable to check this course as "complete". There isn't much interactions between the instructor and students in the forum. I am not sure if this course is being supervised by any instructor.
By Dharmendra S•
Jun 6, 2020
I have good experiance with coursera
By Agnieszka K•
Oct 25, 2020
Very poorly done. You can only do 1st lesson, other lessons are not there. I have seen on the forum that everyone for quite a while has been having this problem and it has not been fixed till now. Very disappointing.
By Fırat A•
Oct 31, 2020
It is just 1 week lesson and too limited. The quiz at the end of the lesson is with just one question.
By Rahaf E•
Aug 3, 2020
It simple course but I learn alot .now, I can start any conversation by easy and simple words . And I love the course and the way that I get the information.
By Manuel a g•
Jun 14, 2020
Dificult to work , because i don´t undertand the web
By Peter O•
Apr 12, 2022
By Francisco J C A•
May 23, 2020
Excellent course 100% recommend!!!
By Nikolay S•
Feb 28, 2021
too short, contains only 1 lesson, it's actually a demo-course
By Deleted A•
Jul 6, 2021
its misleading....we dont get any certificate here
By Ayisha E A•
Jul 2, 2021
I'm so done. I'm done just in a few seconds or few minutes. I seriously reccomend this to those who wants to be more fluent in english. i'm going to enroll on her courses again. But this is no help for me whatsoever, but maybe for those who isnt fluent in English first. Maybe it's because i already no the basics an I am more in Advance. I suggest that you make a course where you can learn grammar essay writing, professional talks because that is the most needed in the english world.
By Pradip M•
Dec 10, 2020
Keeping it clear & simple
By Abdelilah E M•
Jul 16, 2020
Very good
By Ekta S•
Jul 2, 2020
good
By Tarun•
Apr 25, 2020
Best
By Muhammad G•
May 26, 2020
very simple
By SAI S N•
Jul 30, 2020
satisfactory
By Wita K•
Jan 16, 2022
This course helps me to understand what is the meaning of 'small talk' actually, in an easy way. It also improved my ability in making conversation. There will be definitely benefit to be earned from this course.
By Onur A•
Apr 1, 2022
Thanks for your kind input and contribution. it was realy very useful. it was great experience for me.
By Oscar M G•
Aug 30, 2020
It is a very usefull course, it is interesting how I can start a conversation with someone.