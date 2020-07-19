Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Lesson | Small Talk & Conversational Vocabulary by Georgia Institute of Technology

About the Course

This lesson is part of a full course, Speak English Professionally: In Person, Online & On the Phone. Take this lesson to get a short tutorial on the learning objectives covered. To dive deeper into this topic, take the full course. In this lesson, you will review professional conversational vocabulary....

PO

Apr 11, 2022

Simple stragiht forward guidance on how to better communicate with others. It was nice.

DL

Jun 7, 2020

Gives good tips on how to start improving my communication skills through small talks.

By Arifa S

Jul 19, 2020

Its a amazing way to talk the another person... I just love to learn it

By FEBBYENTI T

Sep 13, 2020

This lesson is good for you, if you want to learn english

By Dwenielle M R L

Jun 8, 2020

Gives good tips on how to start improving my communication skills through small talks.

By Ping C

Sep 14, 2021

hi! I did everything, is that all? how can i be completed?

By pratiksha k

Jul 13, 2020

I cannot view the contents of the lesson. Only the video is accessible. Nothing is shown in the readings section. I tried unenrolling and re enrolling. Nothing changed. This sucks because i was really excited for this one. Help me out please.

By Gretchen O

Jun 5, 2020

I have completed all required tasks in the course but unable to check this course as "complete". There isn't much interactions between the instructor and students in the forum. I am not sure if this course is being supervised by any instructor.

By Dharmendra S

Jun 6, 2020

I have good experiance with coursera

By Agnieszka K

Oct 25, 2020

Very poorly done. You can only do 1st lesson, other lessons are not there. I have seen on the forum that everyone for quite a while has been having this problem and it has not been fixed till now. Very disappointing.

By Fırat A

Oct 31, 2020

It is just 1 week lesson and too limited. The quiz at the end of the lesson is with just one question.

By Rahaf E

Aug 3, 2020

It simple course but I learn alot .now, I can start any conversation by easy and simple words . And I love the course and the way that I get the information.

By Manuel a g

Jun 14, 2020

Dificult to work , because i don´t undertand the web

By Peter O

Apr 12, 2022

S​imple stragiht forward guidance on how to better communicate with others. It was nice.

By Francisco J C A

May 23, 2020

Excellent course 100% recommend!!!

By Nikolay S

Feb 28, 2021

too short, contains only 1 lesson, it's actually a demo-course

By Deleted A

Jul 6, 2021

​its misleading....we dont get any certificate here

By Ayisha E A

Jul 2, 2021

I'm so done. I'm done just in a few seconds or few minutes. I seriously reccomend this to those who wants to be more fluent in english. i'm going to enroll on her courses again. But this is no help for me whatsoever, but maybe for those who isnt fluent in English first. Maybe it's because i already no the basics an I am more in Advance. I suggest that you make a course where you can learn grammar essay writing, professional talks because that is the most needed in the english world.

By Pradip M

Dec 10, 2020

Keeping it clear & simple

By Abdelilah E M

Jul 16, 2020

Very good

By Ekta S

Jul 2, 2020

good

By Tarun

Apr 25, 2020

Best

By Muhammad G

May 26, 2020

very simple

By SAI S N

Jul 30, 2020

satisfactory

By Wita K

Jan 16, 2022

This course helps me to understand what is the meaning of 'small talk' actually, in an easy way. It also improved my ability in making conversation. There will be definitely benefit to be earned from this course.

By Onur A

Apr 1, 2022

Thanks for your kind input and contribution. it was realy very useful. it was great experience for me.

By Oscar M G

Aug 30, 2020

It is a very usefull course, it is interesting how I can start a conversation with someone.

