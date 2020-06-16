HE
May 7, 2021
Thank you for this course. I have benefited from it to strengthen the skill of conversation and methods in a better and more beautiful way, in addition to great advice. Thank you from the heart.
BS
Oct 8, 2019
This course was just amazing with good teachers that provided us relevant topics.\n\nIt was a pleasure to take this course and I would like to recommend it to all English loves.
By Karen T K W•
Jun 16, 2020
This course helped me to understand the right way of conversation in English. Learnt a lots is a good start is always OPEN YOUR MOUTH to speak . Thank you very much.
By Felipe N•
Jun 8, 2020
This course is amazing! I will miss it because I learned a lot things. For example, new slang words used in English "Sweet tooth, fussy eater, adventure eater [...]".
All this is quite interesting to study because it is widely used in the English language and here I learned a lot of cool things.
Finally, with this course I can communicate with people in English and be able to talk about various topics with them, such as their hobbies, favorite foods, favorite places and more.
Thanks a million!
By MARCOS S D S•
Jan 20, 2022
Very enjoyable. We have contact with a lot of accents and I could practice and improve not just my "speaking", but also my "listening", "writing" and "reading".
By Bouba S•
Oct 9, 2019
This course was just amazing with good teachers that provided us relevant topics.
It was a pleasure to take this course and I would like to recommend it to all English loves.
By Emerita T C•
Apr 26, 2019
This is my first course that I signed up for. it is very good and interesting.
By Regiane d S F L•
Jan 16, 2020
This is a good resource to practice English reading and listening. This is not the best resource if you are aiming to learn more English grammar. Final assignments require some knowledge that is not discussed during the course. Final assignments also lack in detail. As a constructive note, the course could improve by providing more clarity to what is asked by the student on each activity. Also, it would help if texts were better punctuated. Overall, I appreciate the opportunity and the course helped me improve my communication skills in English.
By Fabio E D U•
Aug 14, 2019
Me encanto el curso, he aprendido un monton durante este tiempo y el razon por la cual me inscribi en el proximo nivel.
I love it, in a few weeks I practice my English and understand many things than before I don't know it
By Mitzilin Z T C•
Aug 13, 2020
The course is really usefull, and personally I think it is very funny. You can learn the language with interesting topics and different kinds of conversations.
By Enayet K A•
Aug 30, 2019
This course will be helpful for me.
By ekhlas y•
Aug 27, 2019
Interesting, useful,
By Faizan A•
Jul 14, 2019
It's mainly for chines and who has a grip on the English but want to communicate to English natives.
By kishor c•
Feb 23, 2020
I is very helpful for me to understand English and communicate with people
By El-shaymaa A E H E•
Sep 1, 2019
I really enjoyed this... Thank you all.
By nguyen m H•
May 24, 2019
I like learning English
By fatma m•
Sep 4, 2019
Thanks for this course
By muhammed m e•
May 30, 2019
wonderful course...
By Akli B•
Nov 5, 2019
Verry Good Course!
By Zheng X S•
Jul 29, 2019
Exelent
By Nourhan A A A•
Sep 3, 2019
good
By Hasan H A A•
Jul 19, 2019
please add more conversation video
By Md. S R N•
Jul 19, 2020
It's very helpful because everyone was sharing their life experience and lifestyle. So this could help me to express myself in such ways.
By Deleted A•
Apr 20, 2020
thank you for giving this opportunity to learn online keep you worke and hope to see another course
By MENATALLA A H M O•
Nov 23, 2019
Thank you for this useful course
By Boukari S•
Sep 1, 2019
GOOD
By HUSSAM E•
May 7, 2021
Thank you for this course. I have benefited from it to strengthen the skill of conversation and methods in a better and more beautiful way, in addition to great advice. Thank you from the heart.