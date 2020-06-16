Chevron Left
Conversational English Skills by Tsinghua University

4.4
stars
568 ratings
217 reviews

About the Course

Do you want to communicate with English speakers fluently? Welcome to our course. The course consists of 6 units with different topics: meeting new people, the people in your life, eating in and eating out, the reason to learn English, good times and bad times, and hobbies. From this course, you will have a good knowledge of conversational English skills in your daily life. We invite you to learn with our teachers and friends from different countries in the videos, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and Columbia. Are you ready? Let’s go!...

Top reviews

HE

May 7, 2021

Thank you for this course. I have benefited from it to strengthen the skill of conversation and methods in a better and more beautiful way, in addition to great advice. Thank you from the heart.

BS

Oct 8, 2019

This course was just amazing with good teachers that provided us relevant topics.\n\nIt was a pleasure to take this course and I would like to recommend it to all English loves.

By Karen T K W

Jun 16, 2020

This course helped me to understand the right way of conversation in English. Learnt a lots is a good start is always OPEN YOUR MOUTH to speak . Thank you very much.

By Felipe N

Jun 8, 2020

This course is amazing! I will miss it because I learned a lot things. For example, new slang words used in English "Sweet tooth, fussy eater, adventure eater [...]".

All this is quite interesting to study because it is widely used in the English language and here I learned a lot of cool things.

Finally, with this course I can communicate with people in English and be able to talk about various topics with them, such as their hobbies, favorite foods, favorite places and more.

Thanks a million!

By MARCOS S D S

Jan 20, 2022

Very enjoyable. We have contact with a lot of accents and I could practice and improve not just my "speaking", but also my "listening", "writing" and "reading".

By Bouba S

Oct 9, 2019

This course was just amazing with good teachers that provided us relevant topics.

It was a pleasure to take this course and I would like to recommend it to all English loves.

By Emerita T C

Apr 26, 2019

This is my first course that I signed up for. it is very good and interesting.

By Regiane d S F L

Jan 16, 2020

This is a good resource to practice English reading and listening. This is not the best resource if you are aiming to learn more English grammar. Final assignments require some knowledge that is not discussed during the course. Final assignments also lack in detail. As a constructive note, the course could improve by providing more clarity to what is asked by the student on each activity. Also, it would help if texts were better punctuated. Overall, I appreciate the opportunity and the course helped me improve my communication skills in English.

By Fabio E D U

Aug 14, 2019

Me encanto el curso, he aprendido un monton durante este tiempo y el razon por la cual me inscribi en el proximo nivel.

I love it, in a few weeks I practice my English and understand many things than before I don't know it

By Mitzilin Z T C

Aug 13, 2020

The course is really usefull, and personally I think it is very funny. You can learn the language with interesting topics and different kinds of conversations.

By Enayet K A

Aug 30, 2019

This course will be helpful for me.

By ekhlas y

Aug 27, 2019

Interesting, useful,

By Faizan A

Jul 14, 2019

It's mainly for chines and who has a grip on the English but want to communicate to English natives.

By kishor c

Feb 23, 2020

I is very helpful for me to understand English and communicate with people

By El-shaymaa A E H E

Sep 1, 2019

I really enjoyed this... Thank you all.

By nguyen m H

May 24, 2019

I like learning English

By fatma m

Sep 4, 2019

Thanks for this course

By muhammed m e

May 30, 2019

wonderful course...

By Akli B

Nov 5, 2019

Verry Good Course!

By Zheng X S

Jul 29, 2019

Exelent

By Nourhan A A A

Sep 3, 2019

good

By Hasan H A A

Jul 19, 2019

please add more conversation video

By Md. S R N

Jul 19, 2020

It's very helpful because everyone was sharing their life experience and lifestyle. So this could help me to express myself in such ways.

By Deleted A

Apr 20, 2020

thank you for giving this opportunity to learn online keep you worke and hope to see another course

By MENATALLA A H M O

Nov 23, 2019

Thank you for this useful course

By Boukari S

Sep 1, 2019

GOOD

By HUSSAM E

May 7, 2021

